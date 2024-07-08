40% of Gen Z spend over 5 hours a day consuming content: Report

Mavericks has announced the launch of its latest research report, titled 'The Attention Game', a comprehensive study that equips Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), Corporate Communications Leaders, and content creators with the critical insights and strategies they need to win consumer attention in today's ever-distracting digital landscape.

‘The Attention Game’ dismantles a common misconception: short-form content, while widely consumed for its quick and convenient nature, falls short in building trust compared to its long-form counterparts. The report delves into the evolving nature of consumer attention spans, revealing how they impact consumption habits and overall behaviour. This trend extends beyond content – it hints at a potential broader societal shift towards quicker, easily digestible experiences across various aspects of life.

Key findings from “The Attention Game” report include:

Trust in Long-Form Content: Consumers perceive long-form content as more accurate and reliable than short-form content. 34% of respondents find long-form writing more credible and engaging than any other format.

Mornings for Deep Dives: 23% of long-form content consumption happens in the mornings, suggesting a dedicated audience for in-depth reading at the start of the day

Long-Form Dominates Entertainment & Information: A significant 41% and 43% of users prefer long-form videos and written-content for entertainment and information, respectively, highlighting a strong preference for engaging narratives

Gen Z's Content Marathon: A whopping 40% of Gen Z spends over 5 hours daily consuming content, showcasing their immersive digital engagement

Content with a Double Play: Marketers are encouraged to invest in high-quality, long-form content to establish trust and credibility, balancing it with short-form content to capture immediate attention.

The report is structured around three foundational pillars—Preferences, Value Derived, and Opinions—providing a comprehensive understanding of what captures consumer attention and how to leverage these insights for maximum impact.

Chetan Mahajan, Founder and CEO of Mavericks, commented, “In a digital landscape dominated by quick snippets and fleeting impressions, our research underscores the enduring value of long-form content in building trust and engaging audiences. 'The Attention Game' provides a strategic roadmap for marketers to navigate this complexity, offering actionable insights that drive real-world results. At Mavericks, we are committed to helping our clients reach their audience and engage them in meaningful ways that foster long-term loyalty and success.”

You can view the full report down below: