Godrej, Amul & Dabur are the top FMCG brands: Interbrand report

Interbrand unveiled its sectoral report, highlighting the achievements of the top Indian brands in 2023.  Godrej, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC and L&T secured top places in their respective sectors.

Social Samosa
Oct 31, 2023 08:00 IST
Interbrand unveiled its sectoral report, highlighting the achievements of the top Indian brands in 2023. The report highlights the brands across technology, FMCG, financial services, home building & infrastructure, and automotive categories.

“While the overall league table of most valuable Indian Brands launched some weeks back offers rich perspectives on how brands are driving value for businesses, the sectoral league tables offer a lot more contextual insight. There are some common themes and then some sector-specific ones. The common themes include Brands leveraging their trust and meaning systems to transcend their traditional categories to broader Arenas. It is now more about categories within brands, not brands within categories. The other  common areas of focus across sectors are tech-led transformations for the future, premiumization,  authenticity, experiential upgrades, internal culture-building, and environment & community  consciousness.” Said Ashish Mishra, CEO, of Interbrand India & South Asia.

Key Highlights from the report:

Technology

 

Report

 

Automotive

Report

 

Financial Services

Report

 

FMCG

Report

 

Home Building & Infrastructure

Report

 

