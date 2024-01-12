18% higher volumes of orders delivered on NYE23 than NYE22: RedSeer Report

RedSeer has shared some noteworthy statistics via its analysis of orders received on online food delivery apps on New Year’s Eve 2023. Redseer’s Big Data analysis on Consumer Behaviour notes that the spike in food delivery orders on NYE23 was a nationwide phenomenon as Metros, Tier-1 cities and the rest of Indian cities exhibited almost similar growth in order volumes on this day.

As platforms battled it out to deliver significantly large volumes of food orders, customers across city tiers reported overwhelmingly positive experiences to show their appreciation for early delivery, impressive discounts, good quality food and customised (for the day) packaging despite every hour of the day being a peak hour of sorts. The day started with GMV in breakfast (orders placed between 6 am to 11 am) being 1.5-2x the daily average of the year. GMV peaked in the dinner and late-night orders, being 2.5-3x the average of other days.

RedSeer’s Big data analysis also observes that on NYE23, customers not only ordered higher volumes, but they also spent more per order. RedSeer estimates that the average order value was up to 30% higher than that of other days of the year. This was driven by people coming together and ordering to celebrate New Year’s Eve and the increasing prominence of desserts ordered in the day. Another dimension to premiumization was people ordering from premium restaurants to treat themselves on the day.

Abhijit Routray, Associate Partner at RedSeer remarked, “Spike days like the IPL, Cricket World Cups, Diwali, NYE etc. are critical for online food delivery services as customers order more and spend more. It is also important for the brands and platforms to be able to serve the increased load on these days as customer experience cannot be hampered on these celebratory occasions. It was heartening to see the jubilation in the ecosystem on NYE23 with a record number of orders being delivered, while customers reported high satisfaction with the services. More importantly, the fact that the momentum was seen across India and across city tiers was a testament to the size of the opportunity in India.”