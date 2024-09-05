India's beauty market to hit $34B by 2028: Nykaa Beauty Trends Report

As the world’s fourth-largest beauty market, India’s beauty landscape is at a tipping point in its journey that can be attributed to premiumisation, evolving consumer demographics, and technological advancements. Recognising this potential, India’s beauty retailer unveiled its ‘Nykaa Beauty Trends Report’ which spotlights nine trends that are transforming the beauty Industry. This study developed in partnership with Redseer explores the key factors driving growth, uncovers emerging trends, and provides insights on how brands can successfully navigate and thrive in the dynamic beauty market.

One of the most significant findings of the report points to the rise in premium beauty consumption that is driving a seismic shift in the beauty industry. This premiumisation is being driven by access to global premium beauty brands, expanding beauty baskets due to Stepification and routine building, and innovations in products across categories. Alongside this, customers' beauty aspiration continues to grow, galvanised by their ability to spend more discretionarily, democratization of expertise, and expanding base of dual-income households.

The study has identified GenZ and young millennials along with customers in non-metro cities as the audiences spearheading beauty consumption and growth.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, of Nykaa Beauty said, “As India rapidly ascends to become one of the world's most influential beauty markets, we at Nykaa are incredibly optimistic about its future. The insights from our Beauty Trends Report clearly show a market poised for extraordinary growth, driven by premiumization, technological advancements, and a new generation of discerning consumers. Nykaa remains committed to leading this transformation by democratizing access to the world's best beauty brands, fostering innovation, and expanding our reach across both digital and physical channels. We believe that by staying true to our core values of authenticity and customer-centricity, we will not only grow with the market but also play a pivotal role in shaping the future of beauty in India."

Anil Kumar, Founder, and CEO of Redseer Strategy Consultants, remarked, "The Indian Beauty and Personal Care market, valued at USD 21 billion, is on the brink of a transformative journey, projected to grow at a robust 10-11% CAGR over the next five years. This sector is not merely expanding; it’s rapidly evolving, with e-commerce expected to surge by 25% annually, leading the way. The democratization of beauty expertise through social media, now influencing over 500 million users, is ushering in a new era of informed and empowered consumers. Brands that embrace this evolution, leveraging omnichannel strategies and innovative offerings, will not only thrive but will shape the future of beauty in India. The coming years will be pivotal as we witness a market that doesn’t just grow—it redefines itself."

The nine major trends shaping the future of beauty consumption in India: