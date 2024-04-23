India's theatre-going population hit 157.4 mn in 2023, up 29%: Ormax report

A new annual report from media analytics firm Ormax Media, titled Sizing The Cinema: 2024, sheds light on the growth of the Indian theatrical market. The report, based on research conducted in January 2024 among 8,500 Indian audiences across both urban and rural areas, reveals significant growth in the number of theatre-goers in India vis-à-vis the previous year.

According to the report, India now has 157.4 Million or 15.7 Crore theatre-goers i.e., those who watched at least one film in a theatre in 2023. This not only marks a 29% increase compared to the previous year (12.2 crore) but also surpasses the pre-pandemic level (14.6 crore) by 8%.



This 15.7 Crore audience contributed to the 94.3 Crore footfalls at the domestic box office in 2023, which comes to an average of 6.0 films watched by a typical theatre-goer in India, across all languages put together.

The report also provides demographic (age, gender), geographic and language-wise breakdown of the theatrical audience. Hindi-language cinema has seen the most significant growth, with its audience rising to 9.2 crore, a 58% increase over 2022. Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films have witnessed a minor drop in audience shares, while Malayalam cinema experienced a 19% increase in audience, rising from 1.0 crore in 2022 to 1.2 crore in 2023.

Sanket Kulkarni, Head: of Business Development (Theatrical) at Ormax Media, emphasized the importance of such data for industry decision-making. "Market sizing and audience data are as crucial as box office numbers when it comes to strategic decision-making," Kulkarni said. "With a history of more than 100 years and 12,000 Crore plus box office, the Indian film industry needs and deserves a study of this nature and stature. While it is well understood that the theatrical business has made a sound recovery post the pandemic, this report quantifies the recovery, at the level of markets, languages and demographics, leading to a deeper understanding of India’s theatre-going population."

The full report is available by subscription for film studios, production companies, investors, exhibitors, distributors, media agencies and other companies associated with the theatrical category in India.