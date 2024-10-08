76% of marketers in India believe influencer marketing is essential for brand building : Zefmo report

Zefmo Media Private Limited, the influencer marketing platform, has released its sixth edition of the India Influencer Marketing Report 2023-24, unveiling insights into the evolving influencer marketing landscape in India. The report, compiled from data spanning over 200+ brands and over 2500 influencers, reveals the rapidly growing impact of influencers on business strategies, digital marketing, and consumer engagement.

According to the report, 76% of marketers view influencer marketing as essential for brand building in India, marking a substantial shift from traditional media. Further, 54% of respondents believe that influencer marketing is now a viable alternative to conventional PR and advertising channels, while 88% of marketers noted a crossover between social media influencers and cinema, reflecting the blurring lines between digital and traditional entertainment media.

Key Highlights from the Report:

76% of marketers in India believe influencer marketing is essential for brand building, marking a pivotal role in consumer trust and brand authenticity.

54% of marketers have shifted their ad spends from traditional media to influencer marketing, with 37% of influencers now collaborating with non-commercial government initiatives to promote public awareness.

88% of marketers attest to the convergence of influencer marketing and e-commerce strategies, with 64% of them integrating influencer-driven content to directly boost sales.

45% of respondents express confidence in their ability to measure the impact of influencer marketing, with new AI tools providing real-time analytics and precise targeting capabilities.

The report reveals a sharp rise in B2B influencer marketing, with 55% of B2B companies actively using influencers on LinkedIn to drive business engagement and thought leadership.

62% of respondents indicated a growing acceptance of CGI and digital avatars in influencer marketing, reflecting India’s increasing openness to technological advancements in digital media.

78% of marketers acknowledge influencers as a dominant force in political awareness campaigns, showcasing the growing role of influencers in shaping public discourse and driving civic participation.

“Influencer marketing in India has matured into a critical element of digital strategy,” said Shudeep Majumdar, Co-founder and CEO of Zefmo Media. "With 88% of marketers now acknowledging its influence in merging social media with entertainment, and 64% reporting increased ROI through e-commerce, this report highlights the tangible results brands are seeing through influencer partnerships.”

The report also noted significant technological advancements shaping the sector, with AI and machine learning being increasingly integrated into campaign targeting and optimisation. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has strengthened regulatory frameworks, and 93% of influencers have complied with updated guidelines, ensuring transparency and authenticity in brand-influencer collaborations.

Furthermore, 37% of influencers report growing non-commercial government collaborations, highlighting the evolving role of influencers in public communication and advocacy.

Zefmo’s Influencer Marketing Report 2023-24 highlights the importance of adapting to the latest trends, particularly the shift toward local content, the rise of vernacular influencers, and the impact of short-form video content across platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.