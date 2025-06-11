Influencer marketing in India valued at ₹3,600 crore, set to grow 25% in 2025: Report

WPP Media’s influencer and content marketing division, The Goat Agency, in partnership with Kantar, has released the India Influencer Marketing Report 2025, offering a comprehensive view of the current state and projected direction of the country’s influencer marketing industry. The report draws on data from Kantar’s TGI syndicated study and outlines how brands are incorporating influencers into their broader marketing strategies.

The report estimates the influencer marketing industry in India to be worth ₹3,600 crore in 2024, with projected growth of 25% in 2025. Nearly all brands surveyed indicated influencer marketing was either a strategic component or a top priority within their marketing plans. A key trend identified is a shift in focus from follower numbers to content quality and creator relevance, especially among manufacturing brands, where 85% now prioritise content quality when selecting influencers.

The report also highlights the growing preference for long-term collaborations with influencers, with 72% of brands indicating such a trend. Additionally, 95% reported favouring macro influencers, citing the need for greater content control and concerns over brand safety. At the same time, niche micro-influencers are gaining ground in categories such as automotive and consumer durables. In these sectors, 85% of marketers plan to increase investments in micro-influencer campaigns.

Despite the growing reliance on influencer strategies, the report outlines ongoing challenges. Influencer discovery remains a major issue, with 83% of marketers, and 95% within banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), struggling to identify suitable talent. Marketers are increasingly evaluating success through engagement rates (39%) and content quality (36%), moving away from traditional vanity metrics.

From the consumer perspective, influencers continue to play a significant role in the purchase process. According to the report, 63% of Indian users turn to influencers for product discovery, 69% for information, and 60% for making purchasing decisions. Trust and credibility remain core reasons for brand-influencer partnerships, with 70% of brands citing these factors—led by 77% in BFSI and 76% in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

The report underscores the growing demand for sustainable, long-term collaborations between brands and content creators, particularly as regulatory scrutiny and expectations around content integrity increase.

Ashwin Padmanabhan Chief Operating Officer, WPP Media South Asia, said, “We are witnessing the evolution of influence from a marketing channel to a cultural force. Today’s consumers aren’t just buying products, but they are buying into stories, communities, and creators they trust. This report is our attempt to decode that shift. With sharper content, stronger metrics, and a renewed focus on credibility, influencer marketing in India is moving towards maturity. We are not just tracking the curve; we are helping brands stay ahead of it.”

“Influencer marketing in India is no longer just about reach it's about relevance, resonance, and results. What this report makes clear is that brands are evolving their approach moving from vanity metrics to meaningful engagement and long-term partnerships rooted in trust. As consumers become more discerning, the role of influencers in shaping perceptions, guiding discovery, and driving action has never been more critical. The future belongs to brands that treat influencers as strategic collaborators, not just content amplifiers,” said Puneet Avasthi, Director – Specialist Businesses, Insights Division, Kantar.

The report positions influencer marketing in India as entering a more mature phase, with an emphasis on strategic alignment, content authenticity, and sustained engagement.