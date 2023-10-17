54% of consumers are expected to engage in hybrid shopping: Report

InMobi, a provider of marketing and monetization technologies in collaboration with Microsoft Advertising has unveiled key insights from its annual guide to seasonal digital marketing. The study, India’s 2023 Festive Trends Decoded revealed how brands can leverage the power of search and omnichannel solutions to create a unique marketing strategy and maximise their impact by better connecting with their audiences. The report also highlights the consumer’s interests across various categories.

In 2022, a significant trend emerged in festive shopping: a dramatic surge in keyword searches for sale, discount, offers, cheap deals, and near me. Across categories like consumer electronics, groceries, food, personal care, gifting, and automobiles, these searches experienced an average Month-over-Month (MoM) increase of +19%.

"Brands play a significant role in amplifying the emotions of festivities among people, and it is vital for a brand to have a presence while catering to the needs of their consumers. By leveraging smart solutions and implementing an effective marketing strategy, they will not only enable themselves to reach their target audience effectively but also stay ahead of their competitors,” said Rohit Dosi, Vice President & General Manager - Microsoft Advertising at InMobi. “The months leading up to the festivities around Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas are important seasons for brands to leverage smart solutions, as consumer interest is piqued at this time," added Rohit.

The study highlights that brands can prepare for pre-festive excitement and beyond by tapping into category-specific user insights to craft tailored experiences like special offers and engaging content. In line with InMobi's 2023 report, The Marketers Guide to India’s Festive Season, 54% of consumers are expected to engage in hybrid shopping. To maximize their presence throughout the customer journey, brands should connect with high-intent audiences early on through a multi-channel, full-funnel approach, rather than solely focusing on the final purchase stage. Additionally, fostering trust is crucial during festive periods when consumers explore numerous brands. By offering accurate and relevant information during product searches and discovery, brands can establish credibility and reliability, ultimately standing out in the competitive festive market.

"Our insights report comes at the opportune time owing to its valuable insights into evolving consumer trends. The shopping landscape has seen a great evolution with omnichannel marketing taking the centre stage,” said Nick Seckold, Regional Vice President, APAC, Microsoft Advertising.

“The omnichannel experience will enable the brands to maximize their presence throughout the entire customer journey and provide a seamless overall customer experience. Additionally, by using Microsoft Advertising's In-Market Audiences and omnichannel solutions, brands can effectively leverage these intent signals to connect with their target audience across diverse platforms and devices,” he added.

Additional findings from the study include: