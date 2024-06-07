IPL 2024 garnered a 10% increased interest over last year: Report

Wavemaker MESH has released the ninth edition of its Earned Equity report, analysing how the audience perception of IPL has evolved over the years.

The report focuses on the digital audience and uses data points like consumption data around digital content and also social and search insights. It also has data sources from multiple consumer touchpoints across the digital ecosystem ranging from: Social Listening and Content Analysis that are both owned and earned, and Interaction data points collected from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

A few highlights from the report include:

This IPL season generated even more interactions and conversations when compared to the previous seasons, leading to a 10% increase in overall buzz. The tournament featured two months of captivating engagements, including iconic matches and moments that significantly elevated its popularity.

The buzz score for IPL 2024 reached an impressive 533 million, surpassing the 484 million in IPL 2023. The primary reason for this surge was the emergence of several new players who showcased their talents, delivering match-winning performances and leaving a lasting impact.

The consumption of video content related to IPL 2024 has seen significant growth, nearly 3 times more than the previous season. The rise in video consumption reflects the increasing engagement and interest of fans.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued to be the conversation drivers, with the winning team Kolkata Knight Riders ranked at #3.

Young players like Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube stood out in the 'Disruptive XI' leaderboard as promising emerging talents.

While King Kohli continued to be the most popular player in this season, we also saw the emergence of rising stars like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mayank Yadav.

Title Partner Tata emerged as the most buzziest brand, followed by Jio Cinema.

Dream 11 was the Most Visible Principal Sponsor Brands on Social media.

According to Wavemaker MESH, the Earned Media Equity for IPL 2024 reached INR 4,094 crores, with sponsor Earned Media valued at INR 905 crores.

Broadcasters Jio Cinema and Star sports had the highest Earned Media Value (EMV) followed by the Title Sponsor Tata.

RCB tops the chart of EMV Index for teams, followed by CSK and KKR.

Commenting on the report, Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are excited to present the 9th edition of Earned Equity Report on IPL. This report is poised to be an invaluable resource for cricket enthusiasts and brands alike, particularly in shaping their marketing strategies. We are confident that it will provide valuable insights to brands, paving the way for future sponsorships and partnerships.”

Talking about the report Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation Officer, Wavemaker India said, “The Earned Equity Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the social buzz surrounding IPL 2024, providing brands with actionable insights to navigate the competitive sports media landscape.In today's dynamic landscape, understanding and leveraging social conversations are paramount for a brand’s success. This report equips brands with the essential knowledge required to boost engagement and enhance their digital presence.”

You can view the full report down below: