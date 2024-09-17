Jan-Aug 2024 box office at ₹6,868 Cr, 7.5% below 2023: Report

Ormax Media has released its report on the box office performance for August 2024. The cumulative box office for January-August 2024 stands at ₹6,868 crore, down 7.5% from the same period in 2023.

Cumulative Box Office: August 2024

Films that released in August 2024 grossed ₹1,291 Cr at the domestic box office, including projected future collections of August releases still running in theatres, making it the best month in 2024 for the Indian box office. Stree 2’s projected box office contributed to more than half this value. No other film that released in August, across languages, was able to gross ₹100 Cr at the box office.

The cumulative box office for Jan-Aug releases stands at ₹6,868 Cr, which is 7.5% below the same period in 2023.

Top 10 films

The chart below lists the top 10 films released in August 2024, based on their box office performance in India.Based on its projected lifetime collections, Stree 2 will be the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film, overtaking Jawan (₹673 Cr in Hindi language). However, Jawan's total lifetime domestic collections across all language version are higher, at ₹734 Cr.

Seven out of the 10 highest-grossing films of August released on August 15 (Independence Day), highlighting the importance of major holidays at the box office.

Based on its projected box office, Stree 2 has emerged as the second-highest grossing film of the year in India, behind Kalki 2898 AD.

Language share

For language share calculation, language-wise box office of films releasing in multiple languages is assigned to the corresponding language. However, for Hollywood, the data for all languages is reported under the language head ‘Hollywood’. The language share of Hindi films has increased from 35% last month to 40% in August, as a result of Stree 2's exceptional box office performance. The contribution of Telugu and Malayalam languages has declined, as the recent months have not been able to deliver high-grossing films like the first 4-5 months of the year.