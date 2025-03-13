Jio, Tata, Slice & Paytm register strong brand recall at IPL 2024 without TVCs: Report

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 just nine days away, a new report has shed light on the shifting dynamics of IPL advertising, revealing that higher ad spends do not necessarily guarantee stronger brand recall.

The CrispInsight eDART-IPL24 report, in collaboration with Kadence International, analysed the effectiveness of IPL 2024 advertisements, highlighting a growing trend towards non-traditional advertising strategies. Despite more than 100 brands vying for consumer attention during IPL 2024, only a select few managed to achieve spontaneous recall.

Among the most recalled brands were Jio, Tata Group, Slice, BKT, and Paytm, all of which secured high visibility without relying solely on traditional ad slots. Their success was attributed to non-FCT (Free Commercial Time) strategies, including team sponsorships, stadium branding, segment sponsorships, and TV screen placements.

"Sponsorships and strategic brand placements are proving to be just as powerful, if not more, than traditional advertising in high-impact events like IPL," said Ritesh Ghosal, Founder at CrispInsight. "Jio, Tata Group, and Paytm’s strong recall without conventional ads reinforces that visibility-driven strategies are critical to maximising impact. Brands must rethink their IPL marketing approach and balance traditional advertising with smarter, recall-focused placements."

Aman Makkar of Kadence International echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of adapting to changing consumer behaviour. "IPL is one of the most competitive advertising platforms, and with numerous brands vying for attention, standing out requires more than just high ad spends. Strategic sponsorships, in-stadium branding, and seamless brand integration within the event ecosystem are proving to be equally—if not more—effective in driving recall and engagement."

The report also drew attention to the disparity between ad spend and brand recall. Dream11, which logged 1,730 Gross Rating Points (GRPs), emerged as the most effective advertiser with a recall rate of 37.7%, showcasing the impact of a well-balanced advertising and sponsorship strategy. My11Circle, with a comparatively lower spend of 634 GRPs, achieved a recall rate of 14%, further reinforcing the importance of strategic messaging, creative execution, and brand integration.

In contrast, some brands with heavier ad investments struggled to translate their spend into significant recall. Vimal, despite recording 3,016 GRPs, registered just 2.4% recall. Parle, with 2,615 GRPs, saw a recall of 4.1%, while Kamla Pasand's 1,902 GRPs yielded only 4.2% recall.

The findings underscore a crucial shift in IPL marketing: ad volume alone is no longer a reliable measure of success. Instead, strategic placements and audience engagement are emerging as key drivers of brand recall.

As IPL ad rates continue to rise annually, the report highlights the growing importance of non-FCT strategies such as team sponsorships, on-screen placements, and stadium branding. These approaches offer sustained visibility throughout the tournament, presenting strong alternatives to conventional advertisements.

Access the full report here.