Meta’s Ads partner Excellence (APEX) Program to empower agencies driving India’s SMB growth

India is home to over 60 million small businesses, contributing nearly 30% to the country’s GDP. As these businesses embrace digital transformation, the demand for trusted agency partners has never been higher.

To meet this need, Meta has launched the Ads Partner Excellence (APEX) Program — a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at training 4,000 digital marketing agencies across India, enabling them to scale the impact of small and medium-sized businesses through ads that click to message.

What Is the Ads Partner Excellence (APEX) Program?

The Ads Partner Excellence (APEX)Program is a structured capability-building initiative that equips digital agencies with the knowledge, tools, and support to run effective messaging campaigns across WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram — helping small businesses connect with customers directly, in real time, through ads that click to message.

Who Should Apply?

This program is ideal for:

● Performance-driven digital agencies working with small and mid-sized businesses

● Teams looking to scale ads that click to message as a core solution

● Agencies with a proven track record of running digital campaigns

Program Benefits:

Participating agencies gain access to a curated suite of learning and enablement resources, including:

1) Capability Building

● Monthly webinars on messaging strategies, best practices, and real case studies

● Meta Blueprint Certification: Self-paced courses on Meta ad solutions

2) Tools & Templates

● Downloadable guides, client-ready decks, and campaign planning templates

● Shareable materials to scale your team’s learning and pitch readiness

3) Ongoing Support

● Regular newsletters with insights, updates, and client strategies

● Office Hours with Meta experts, offering guidance, Q&As, and dedicated 1:1 consultations to help tailor campaigns to client needs

● A peer-led community space for collaborative learning

Why Join Now?

India’s digital advertising market is projected to reach $30 billion by 2028, with SMBs playing a key role in this growth. The Ads Partner Excellence (APEX) Program helps agencies stay ahead by:

● Enhancing service capabilities for messaging-first advertising through ads that click to message

● Unlocking early mover advantages, including 1:1 consultations with Meta experts and marketing benefits

● Building long-term credibility and becoming part of Meta’s trusted partner ecosystem

Whether you're scaling your agency or deepening your impact with SMB clients, the Ads Partner Excellence (APEX) Program gives you the tools, support, and recognition to grow faster — and smarter.