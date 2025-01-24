Mobile ads set to surpass $400 billion in 2025 : Report

VDO.AI, announced the release of its report, '2025: The Year of Publisher Profitability.' This report explores the challenges publishers faced in 2024 and highlights the revenue opportunities projected for 2025, offering actionable insights to navigate the evolving digital landscape effectively.

Mobile advertising, which accounted for over 60% of total digital ad revenue in 2024 and is projected to exceed $400 billion, plays a pivotal role in this transformation. Projected to command a 15-20% higher revenue growth with advanced targeting and contextual alignment, native ads are expected to redefine monetisation strategies in the coming year.

The report emphasises key strategies for increasing profitability in 2025, focusing on premium ad formats like video and native ads, data-driven decision-making, and fostering quality supply-demand relationships. Rewarded ads are poised to make a significant impact, driving a 30% revenue and 18% eCPM growth with their engaging, user-opt-in format. With improved adoption and placement strategies, interstitial ads could potentially account for over 70% of ad revenue in 2025.

Additionally, the projected quarterly revenue breakdown reveals a 20% year-over-year rise in global ad spend for Q1, with growth expected to reach up to 23% year-over-year by Q4, even accounting for a dip in the middle quarters.

Akshay Chaturvedi, CBO of VDO.AI, stated, "2025 ushers in a transformative era for publishers, demanding resilience and strategic evolution. This report provides actionable insights to navigate CPM challenges, optimize premium ad formats, and build quality partnerships. By aligning monetization with engagement and embracing innovation, publishers can discover new growth opportunities and achieve sustained profitability, setting a benchmark for success in digital advertising.”



Shanky Bhat, Head - Programmatic Advertising, OLX, shared, “Interstitial ads have emerged as a top performer for OLX, delivering higher CPMs and revenue impact compared to other formats. With VDO.AI’s expertise, we overcame initial challenges with in-app integrations and now enjoy seamless ad placements. Their consistent results and collaborative approach make them a trusted partner, driving substantial revenue growth and positioning OLX for continued success.”