Movie genre ad volumes decline by 4% in H1 2024: Report

According to the latest report by TAM AdEx, the advertising volume in the movie genre experienced a slight decline of 4% in Jan-Jun '24 compared to the same period in 2023, according to TAM AdEx's half-yearly report. Despite this drop, the ad volume share for the movie genre remained steady at 21% for both periods.

Top subgenres & language distribution

In terms of ad volumes, Hindi Movies dominated with a 41% share in Jan-Jun '24. Bhojpuri Movies followed with 10%, and Tamil Movies rounded out the top three with 9%. The top two subgenres remained unchanged compared to the previous year, and the top five subgenres collectively contributed to over 75% of the ad volumes for both periods.

F&B leads

Food & Beverages led the pack with a 28% share of ad volumes, followed closely by Personal Care/Personal Hygiene at 21%. These two sectors retained their top spots from Jan-Jun '23. The top 10 sectors, including these, contributed a significant 94% of the total ad volume in the movie genre.

Top categories

Toilet Soaps continued to hold the number one position with 9% of the total ad volumes. A notable new entrant in the top 10 categories was Rubs and Balms, with a 3% share. Interestingly, the Food & Beverages sector placed three categories among the top 10. Together, the top 10 categories accounted for 39% of the total ad volumes.

Growth in key categories

More than 105 categories experienced positive growth in Jan-Jun '24. Milk Beverages saw the highest increase, with a 31% growth in ad seconds, followed closely by Tea with a 25% increase. Among the top 10 categories, Vitamins/Tonics/Health Supplements witnessed a staggering 96% growth, while Noodles/Pasta grew by 56%.

Advertisers: leaders & new entrants

The top 10 advertisers made up 55% of the total ad volume in the movie genre. Hindustan Unilever led with a 20% share, while Reckitt Benckiser followed with 12%. Notably, Wipro and Colgate Palmolive joined the ranks of top advertisers in Jan-Jun '24, securing their spots as new entrants.

Top brands driving ad volumes

Brands like Dettol Toilet Soaps topped the list, while Harpic Power Plus 10x Advanced emerged as an exclusive brand among the top 10 in Jan-Jun '24. Other new entrants to the top brand list included Head & Shoulders Dandruff, Lizol All In 1, and Lifebuoy Toilet Soap. Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt were dominant, with multiple brands from both companies making the top 10.