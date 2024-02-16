Dettol Toilet Soaps led Movie Genre advertising in 2023: TAM report

TAM India has unveiled its annual report on advertising in the Movie Genre in 2023. As per the report, In 2023, there was a 4% increase in advertising volumes compared to 2022; advertising volumes in the second quarter of 2023 were 5% higher than those in the fourth quarter of the same year. Further, Hindi Movies was the leading sub-genre on TV during 2023.

The report further reveals that Hindi movies maintained their dominance in terms of ad volumes, holding a share of over 40% in both 2023 and 2022; in 2023, the top 5 Sub-Genres collectively accounted for 77% of the advertising share.

In terms of the sectors, among the top 10, the BFSI sector was the sole newcomer in 2023 compared to 2022. Moreover, Toilet Soaps was the category that retained its 1st position with 9% share of ad volumes in 2023 compared to 2022. It also saw the highest increase in ad secondages as compared to 2022, followed by Washing Powders/Liquids with 54% and 15% ad volumes growth respectively.

Additionally, HUL was the leading advertiser with 22% share of ad volumes in 2023 with Reckitt Benckiser (India) and P&G retaining their respective second and third spot. The report reveals that Dettol Toilet Soaps emerged as the top brand retaining its position from 2022.



Read the full report: