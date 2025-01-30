M.S. Dhoni tops 2024 endorsements with 52 brands : Report

The TAM AdEx 2024 report highlights the enduring role of celebrity endorsements in Indian advertising, where film stars, sports icons, and television actors continue to drive brand recall. Despite fluctuations in endorsement volumes, brands in 2024 remained heavily invested in star power to boost visibility and consumer engagement across key sectors.

Film stars take the lead

In 2024, film actors dominated brand endorsements, contributing 77% of all celebrity-endorsed ads on television. Male actors held the largest share at 42%, followed by female film actors at 35%. Sports personalities accounted for 14% of the celebrity endorsement space, while television actors and actresses made up the remaining 9%. The data underscores the continued preference for Bollywood stars in marketing campaigns, reinforcing their appeal across demographics.

Growth and seasonal trends

The overall volume of celebrity-endorsed ads grew by 3% in 2024 compared to the previous year, though it remained 6% lower than in 2022. Advertising activity peaked during the IPL season, with April–June emerging as the most active quarter. May recorded the highest share of celebrity-endorsed ads, reflecting the seasonal impact of major events on marketing strategies.

Top sectors

More than half of all celebrity-endorsed ads in 2024 were concentrated in three key sectors: Food & Beverages (24%), Personal Care (17%), and Household Products (11%). The F&B sector saw strong male celebrity representation, while female endorsers dominated the Personal Care category. Sectors such as agriculture and telecom, however, featured predominantly male celebrity endorsers, highlighting gendered marketing trends.

Most visible celebrities

Akshay Kumar emerged as the most visible celebrity in television advertising, with an average of 20 hours of daily screen time, followed by Shah Rukh Khan at 16 hours. Other top endorsers included Amitabh Bachchan, M.S. Dhoni, Sara Ali Khan, and Kiara Advani. Notably, M.S. Dhoni also led in brand associations, endorsing 52 brands—the highest among all celebrities in 2024.

E-commerce and gaming in endorsements

Among categories, E-commerce gaming attracted the highest number of celebrity endorsements, with 53 different celebrities endorsing brands in this segment. Spices, building materials, and online shopping platforms followed closely behind, reflecting the growing importance of digital commerce and home improvement industries in advertising.

Celebrity couples in advertising

Couple endorsements remained a strong trend in 2024, with 50% of ads featuring just four celebrity pairs: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan. Their combined influence spanned multiple brands, reinforcing the appeal of real-life star couples in marketing campaigns.

The 2024 advertising landscape reaffirmed the significance of celebrity endorsements in India. While film actors continued to dominate, sports personalities and digital commerce brands also expanded their footprint in the endorsement space. With changing consumer behaviour and digital acceleration, the use of celebrities in advertising remains a critical strategy for brands seeking to enhance visibility and engagement.

Read the full report here: