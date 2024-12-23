Only 7% of digital marketing roles in 2024 were fully remote: Report

Kraftshala, the Indian edtech platform for marketing jobs, has unveiled its Digital Marketing Trends Report 2024, highlighting the surging demand for skilled entry-level digital marketers despite news of hiring slowdowns across the year in other sectors. The report provides a detailed analysis of 765 roles floated during Kraftshala’s placement processes for three programs, Marketing Launchpad, Marketing Launchpad (Emerging Talent - Hinglish), and Content and Social Media Launchpad.

Key findings reveal a steady increase in entry-level hiring in 2024, driven by agencies and large brands actively seeking skilled professionals. Agencies accounted for 60% of these roles, underscoring their reliance on fresh talent for growth. Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR emerged as dominant hiring hubs, contributing to 67% of the roles. Interestingly, cities like Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Kolkata are also growing in prominence in India’s digital marketing landscape.

Bangalore remains the top choice for competitive compensation, with 28% of roles in the city offering higher CTCs. Interestingly, cities like Chennai and Noida, despite their smaller market size, are also offering premium compensation for niche skills, demonstrating the growing importance of regional hubs in the hiring landscape.

The workplace trends revealed by the report are equally compelling. 93% of the roles floated in 2024 were either in-office or hybrid, and only 7% were fully remote. Employers emphasise collaboration and on-the-ground problem-solving, which explains the limited adoption of fully remote positions. For candidates, this shift underscores the need to be adaptable to workplace expectations while demonstrating the ability to thrive in team environments.

Fluency in English remains a key factor for success, with over 80% of marketing roles requiring understanding and a certain level of fluency in the language. While this does not preclude candidates with lesser fluency from securing opportunities, it does emphasise the advantage of strong communication skills during early hiring stages.

The perennial debate of skills versus degrees is also uncovered in this report where it’s clear that more and more recruiters are now open to non-linear career trajectories, valuing practical skills over conventional resumes. Examples of hires with non-traditional backgrounds, including those with career gaps or unrelated degrees or in fact no graduation degrees, illustrate the industry’s openness to diverse talent profiles.

Speaking about the report, Varun Satia, Founder and CEO of Kraftshala, commented, “The digital marketing industry is at a fascinating crossroads, with immense opportunities for those willing to upskill and adapt to the changing landscape. Recruiters are not just looking for candidates with certificates but those who can bring real value through their problem-solving abilities and technical knowledge. This report underscores the importance of building practical, hands-on expertise to stand out in today’s competitive job market.”

Adding further, Satia said, “What we’re seeing now is a clear departure from traditional hiring practices. Employers are willing to pay premium salaries even for entry-level roles, provided the candidates can demonstrate their ability to think critically and adapt to emerging technologies. This is a wake-up call for students to not just focus on collecting certificates but actually focus on skill building.”

Recruiters are shifting their focus away from traditional hiring processes like aptitude and psychometric tests, instead prioritising tasks that gauge problem-solving abilities and encourage candidates to apply themselves. This change aligns with the decline of basic roles, which are increasingly being automated or redefined. In parallel, recruiters are demonstrating a willingness to pay higher salaries for skilled candidates, even if it means extending the hiring timeline to secure the right talent.

The report also underscores the challenge of ensuring quality among a growing pool of applicants. An example in the report notes how an emerging company sifted through 7,000 applications over five months to fill a single digital marketing role, highlighting the critical importance of demonstrated skills over superficial qualifications.

The reports' findings also shed light on the growing importance of technical specialisations. Roles in programmatic advertising and e-commerce are experiencing rapid growth, reflecting the industry’s adoption of cutting-edge technologies and emerging trends.