Pan masala continues to be the biggest advertiser in IPL 17: TAM Sports

TAM India's latest commercial advertising report provides an in-depth analysis of the advertising trends observed during IPL 16 and IPL 17, covering all 74 live matches across these two IPL seasons.

The report showcases how ad volumes experienced a rebound in IPL 17, recovering from a substantial 50% drop in IPL 16 compared to the previous year. Similarly, the indexed ad volumes increased across all stages of IPL 17, highlighting a consistent growth compared to similar stages in IPL 16. Notably, the number of categories, advertisers, and brands rose by 40%, 26%, and 21% respectively in IPL 17, showcasing a significant expansion in the advertising landscape.

Moving further, the report showcased Pan Masala to have retained its top position in both IPL 16 and IPL 17. The top category had an 11% share in the latest edition.

However, Ecom-Gaming, which held the second-highest category spot in IPL 16, slid to third place in IPL 17. During IPL 17, the top five categories accounted for 43% of the total ad volume, a decrease from 52% in IPL 16. Similarly, the contribution of the top five sponsors decreased from 37% in IPL 16 to 33% in IPL 17, indicating a more diversified sponsor base.

Among the top five advertisers, Sporta Technologies, K P Pan Foods, and Vishnu Packaging were consistently present in both IPL 16 and IPL 17. The top five brands contributed to 32% of ad volumes in IPL 17, compared to 30% in IPL 16. Notably, Dream11.com, Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala, and Kamala Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi were among the top five brands in both seasons, showcasing their sustained advertising efforts. Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala had a 7% share in IPL 17 and Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi accounted for 4% of ad volume.

IPL 17 also introduced over 30 new categories that were absent in IPL 16, with a range of food products and securities/sharebroking organisations leading the list. Conversely, more than 10 categories featured in IPL 16 did not appear in IPL 17, indicating a shift in advertising focus.

During commercial breaks, ads lasting between 11 to 20 seconds were the most preferred, followed by ads shorter than 10 seconds. Ads longer than 40 seconds had a minimal insertion share of only 0.1%, highlighting the preference for shorter ad durations.

