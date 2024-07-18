Panchayat S3, Amar Singh Chamkila, The Boys S4 top the charts in H1 2024: report

Ormax Media has released its ‘Streaming Originals Mid-Year Report’. The report covers the top original shows and films in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and International languages, based on viewership, marketing buzz, and content strength for the first half of 2024.

Panchayat S3 with 28.2 Mn viewers emerged as the most-watched Hindi web-series while also being the buzzing Hindi show. Other popular series include Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Kota Factory S3, and The Legend of Hanuman S3/S4.

Bigg Boss OTT S3 with 17.8 Mn viewers emerged as the most-watched Hindi unscripted show.

Among movies, Amar Singh Chamkila remained the most-watched movie with 12.9 Mn viewers. Others include Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Further, among international shows, The Boys S4 emerged as the most-watched with 10.5 Mn viewers, closely followed by House of the Dragon S2 and Fallout.

The report highlights high viewership across various genres and languages, highlighting the diverse content preferences of Indian audiences.

Keerat Grewal, Business Development - Streaming, TV & Brands at Ormax Media said, "At Ormax Media, we have been working extensively to build industry data for the streaming category in India. In our effort to expand the scope of our data, this year's edition of Streaming Originals in India Report includes Viewership, Marketing Buzz and Content Strength (OPR) for Telugu and Tamil languages as well, alongwith Hindi and International language content. This is the mid-year report, for the period Jan-June 2024 and the top 3 most watched content pieces on streaming platforms during this period have been Panchayat S3 (28.2Mn) and Heeramandi (20.3Mn) and Indian Police Force (19.5Mn). B&B: Bujji and Bhairava, the animated prelude to the theatrical film Kalki 2898 AD, is the most-watched Telugu property at the halfway mark of the year, while Inspector Rishi tops the list of the most-watched OTT Tamil property thus far this year. Both had an estimated viewership of 4.9Mn."



Here is the full report: