Political Ads on TV soars 145%, print & radio see a dip: Report

The latest TAM AdEx report reveals a 145% surge in political ad insertions on TV during Maharashtra's Assembly Election in Oct'24 compared to Sep'23, while Print and Radio saw declines of 12% and 9%, respectively.

Social Samosa
Political Ads on TV

According to the latest TAM AdEx report on Political Ads during the Assembly Election - Maharashtra, Ad insertion of political parties on TV grew by 145% in Oct'24 compared to Sep'23. 

As for Print publications, ad insertions decreased by 12% in Oct'24 compared to Sep'24. Political ads on Radio also witnessed a 9% drop in Oct'24 over Sep'24. 

Top 5 political parties during Oct'24 and their % share in Sept'23 - TV

Top 5 political parties during Oct'24 and their % share in Sept'23 - Print

Top 5 political parties during Oct'24 and their % share in Sept'23 - Radio

