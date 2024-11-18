Political Ads on TV soars 145%, print & radio see a dip: Report

According to the latest TAM AdEx report on Political Ads during the Assembly Election - Maharashtra, Ad insertion of political parties on TV grew by 145% in Oct'24 compared to Sep'23.

As for Print publications, ad insertions decreased by 12% in Oct'24 compared to Sep'24. Political ads on Radio also witnessed a 9% drop in Oct'24 over Sep'24.

Top 5 political parties during Oct'24 and their % share in Sept'23 - TV

Top 5 political parties during Oct'24 and their % share in Sept'23 - Print

Top 5 political parties during Oct'24 and their % share in Sept'23 - Radio