Rapido boosts ad spend to Rs 252 as losses narrow and revenue rises in FY25: Report

Ride-hailing startup Rapido increased spending on advertising and promotion to Rs 252 crore in the 2025 fiscal year, even as the company narrowed losses and expanded revenue, according to a media report.

The Bengaluru-based company posted a loss of Rs 258 crore in FY25, down from Rs 371 crore a year earlier. Operating revenue rose 44% to Rs 934 crore, compared with Rs 648 crore in FY24, reflecting growth beyond its core ride-hailing business.

The company’s traditional ride commissions fell 23.5% to Rs 277 crore, accounting for 29% of total revenue, as the company diversified into delivery and subscription services.

Revenue from deliveries, including food and parcel transport, rose 28.3% to Rs 340 crore, surpassing income from passenger rides.

Subscription income grew nearly 14x to Rs 275 crore, driven by payments from riders and drivers for ride passes and platform benefits.

Smaller revenue streams included passenger transportation services directly operated by the company, which generated Rs 21 crore, advertising income of Rs 16 crore from sponsored app listings, and other operating income of Rs 5 crore, largely from parking fees.

Total expenses rose 18.3% to Rs 1,261 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 1,066 crore in FY24, with employee-related costs increasing 20% to Rs 207 crore.

The company also earned Rs 69 crore in interest income from investments, bringing total income to Rs 1,003 crore, nearly double the Rs 579 crore reported the previous year.

Rapido’s financial results highlight the company’s shift toward delivery and subscription-led growth, even as core ride-hailing revenue declined.