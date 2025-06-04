RCB brand value projected to soars past $140M after IPL win: Report

Following their long-awaited inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) title, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are projected to see their brand value climb past $140 million, potentially making them the most valuable franchise in the league in 2025, according to a new report by influencer marketing intelligence platform Qoruz.
In 2024, RCB’s brand value stood at $117 million, ranking them third behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at $122 million and Mumbai Indians (MI) at $119 million. However, the recent championship win, coupled with a projected 20% year-on-year brand value increase and significant social media influence, positions RCB for a substantial rise. The 2024 figures showed considerable growth across the league, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) marking a 76% increase to $85 million and RCB itself growing by 67%.
Qoruz’s analysis highlights RCB's presence on digital platforms. The team leads the IPL on Instagram with 21.5 million followers, achieving an average of 4.8 million views per reel and over 385,000 likes per post, with an engagement rate of 5.80%. On YouTube, RCB has cultivated a community of more than 5.3 million subscribers through over 4,000 videos, which average 180,500 views each.
The report, with data up to 3 June 2025, indicates RCB dominated social media conversations during the IPL season with 74,600 mentions by influencers. This figure far surpassed Mumbai Indians (22,300 mentions) and Chennai Super Kings (19,200 mentions). RCB also achieved the highest engagement rate among all teams at 16.2%.
Individually, Virat Kohli has been a major driver of RCB's brand, garnering 62,600 influencer mentions. He was followed by Shreyas Iyer with 18,500 mentions and MS Dhoni with 13,400. the report noted a significant increase in RCB-related content from a diverse range of creators during the playoff stages.
Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Co-Founder & CEO of Qoruz, commented on the findings: "After 18 seasons, RCB has finally done it. They’ve won the IPL, at last. And watching Kohli, teary-eyed in the final overs, was emotional, not just for fans, but for anyone who’s followed this team’s journey." He added, "But here’s what people often miss. RCB has been winning off the field for years now. They figured out early that they’re not just a cricket team. They’re a brand. A lifestyle. While most teams show up for two months and then disappear, RCB stayed in the spotlight year-round. The Puma jersey collab made their merch aspirational. The RCB Bar & Cafe gave fans a place to belong. They launched the RCB Innovation Lab to push India’s sports tech narrative. And even something like Hustle by RCB, their fitness content initiative, shows how deeply they understand community and consistency. This win is historic, no doubt. But even without it, RCB had already created a blueprint for building a fan-first brand in sports. Now with the trophy, they’ve just connected the last dot. And with the kind of digital dominance and emotional equity they’ve built, there’s no doubt this win will push their brand value to the top. RCB is not just in the race anymore, they’re leading it."
Aditya Gurwara, Co-Founder & Head of Brand Alliances at Qoruz, stated: "What sets RCB apart isn’t just the loyalty of their fans. It’s how that loyalty plays out on social media. And now, here they are. Already the most followed IPL team. Their reels, their behind-the-scenes moments, the way they blend cricket with personality, it’s made them a full-blown digital phenomenon. That kind of brand affinity isn’t built overnight. It’s years of staying consistent, staying real, and staying connected with the fans on social media." Gurwara continued, "After this win, the internet is exploding. We could see the spike in creator content, fan edits, viral memes and all of it organic, all of it emotional. What’s interesting is how RCB turned moments into movements. The Danish Sait videos didn’t just make us laugh, they made players like Virat and AB feel real and human. So yes, the trophy is huge. But RCB was already playing a different game on social media. One that blends culture, content, and community. And now with this win, it’s all coming full circle."