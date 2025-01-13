Regional films gain ground with 60% share as Hindi cinema drops to 40% : Report

India’s box office in 2024 showcased contrasting trends, with regional cinema gaining prominence as Hindi cinema’s share dropped to 40%. Regional films collectively accounted for 60% of the market, led by Malayalam cinema’s unprecedented growth to a 10% share and Telugu cinema achieving its best-ever domestic collections at ₹2,348 crore. Despite grossing ₹11,833 crore, the second-highest ever, the year saw a 6% decline in footfalls and continued reliance on blockbuster films to drive collections, underscoring shifting audience preferences and the growing influence of regional markets.

A year of contrasts and milestones

India’s box office in 2024 registered ₹11,833 crore in gross collections, making it the second-highest year on record, trailing only the ₹12,226 crore achieved in 2023, according to The Ormax Box Office Report 2024. Despite this, footfalls dropped by 6% compared to the previous year, highlighting a shift in audience behaviour.

Decline in Hindi cinema

Hindi cinema experienced a decline, with box office collections falling from ₹5,380 crore in 2023 to ₹4,679 crore in 2024, reducing its share to 40%. Original Hindi films saw a steep 37% drop in revenue, with dubbed versions of South Indian films contributing 31% of the total Hindi box office. The industry’s reliance on tentpole films like 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and 'Stree 2', which collectively accounted for ₹1,587 crore, further emphasised the growing disparity between high-budget blockbusters and mid-range productions.

Regional cinema growth

Malayalam cinema emerged as a standout performer, doubling its market share to 10% and surpassing the ₹1,000 crore mark for the first time. Gujarati cinema also recorded a remarkable 66% growth, driven by hits like Jhamkudi, which grossed over ₹20 crore. Tamil and Telugu films maintained stable box office shares, with the latter achieving its best-ever domestic collections at ₹2,348 crore.

Hollywood’s decline

Hollywood saw the steepest drop, with collections shrinking by 17% to ₹941 crore. This marked the first year since 2015 that Hollywood failed to cross ₹1,000 crore in India. Franchise films like 'Deadpool' & 'Wolverine' and 'Mufasa: The Lion King' dominated Hollywood's share but fell short of blockbuster status in India.

Shifting dynamics

The year underscored changing audience preferences and the increasing importance of regional cinema. The industry’s growth continues to rely on strategic pricing, with average ticket prices rising by 3% to ₹134, marking stabilisation after years of double-digit growth.

While 2024 delivered several milestones, the broader trends point to evolving dynamics that demand a recalibration across the Indian film industry.

