Report finds growing gender-inclusive advertising, but stereotypical ‘man-child’ depictions persist

The report 'Manifest: Masculinities – Men Beyond Mask,' commissioned by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) in collaboration with the Unstereotype Alliance and Religious Brands, provides a critical examination of the evolving constructs of masculinity and their portrayal in media and advertising. Against the backdrop of shifting societal expectations, economic uncertainty, and the ongoing dismantling of patriarchal structures, the study delves into how men are renegotiating their identities in an era of gender equity.

Drawing upon literary research, media analysis, consumer insights, and expert interviews, the report maps the crisis in masculinity, examining the tensions between traditional male archetypes and the emerging need for more progressive representations. It highlights the branding challenges faced by masculinity in contemporary culture, where hypermasculinity and outdated stereotypes persist, while newer portrayals often infantilise men rather than offer aspirational alternatives.

Through an in-depth analysis of advertising narratives, cinema, and digital discourse, the study identifies key trends in the representation of men—from the dominance of ‘heroic’ masculinity in male-centric categories to the more emotionally engaged, yet often condescendingly depicted, men in campaigns targeting women. It argues that advertising holds the power to reshape perceptions, advocating for a more nuanced, inclusive approach that reflects the complex realities of modern manhood.

Ultimately, the report serves as a strategic guide for brands and media professionals, offering insights into how advertising can move beyond rigid binaries to create more relatable, diverse, and progressive portrayals of masculinity that resonate with contemporary audiences.

Key highlights

Crisis in masculinity & branding challenges

Traditional masculinity is under scrutiny, with men feeling alienated and uncertain about their roles in a rapidly changing society.

Advertising has contributed to reinforcing outdated stereotypes or infantilising men, rather than offering aspirational alternatives.

Masculinity, once associated with strength and leadership, now suffers from a branding problem, often linked with toxicity in cultural discourse.

Advertising's role in shaping masculinity

Male-focused categories (e.g. cars, alcohol, men’s fashion) continue to portray dominant, alpha male tropes, though some show hints of emotional depth.

Female-focused advertising (e.g. household products, parenting ads) presents men as supportive but often bumbling or incompetent, reinforcing gender biases.

Some brands, such as Tata Tea (Jaago Re), Fastrack (Be Both), and The Man Company (Gentleman Tum Hi Ho), have attempted to break gender norms with progressive messaging.

Shifting consumer attitudes

Indian men feel pressured to succeed financially, maintain traditional provider roles, and meet societal expectations, despite changing gender dynamics.

76% of Indian respondents (Ipsos 2024) believe men are expected to do too much for gender equality, while 67% feel that promoting women’s rights is now leading to discrimination against men.

Younger generations are increasingly rejecting rigid masculine ideals, but many still aspire to traditional success markers, such as wealth, power, and professional achievement.

Media & advertising trends

Representations of men fall into three broad categories:

Hypermasculinity (e.g. Animal, Pushpa, RRR), embracing power and aggression as a response to male insecurity.

Negotiated Masculinity (e.g. 12th Fail, Kota Factory), men struggling to redefine success beyond financial and social validation.

Purposive Masculinity (e.g. Pathaan, real-life figures like Diljit Dosanjh), confident men who redefine strength through emotional depth, self-awareness, and cultural authenticity.

New trends in advertising show increased attempts to present men as caregivers, partners, and emotionally expressive individuals, but often with self-conscious messaging that still reinforces gender binaries.

Opportunities for brands & marketers

Move beyond binary portrayals – avoid the extremes of hypermasculinity and passive, incompetent male characters.

– avoid the extremes of hypermasculinity and passive, incompetent male characters. Address the provider paradox – acknowledge that men still feel financial and societal pressure, but offer new pathways beyond material success.

– acknowledge that men still feel financial and societal pressure, but offer new pathways beyond material success. Normalise emotional depth and failure – success should not always be defined by career achievements or romantic validation.

– success should not always be defined by career achievements or romantic validation. Create inclusive, relatable narratives – showcase men as more than just professionals or family figures, tapping into lifestyle, hobbies, and community engagement.

– showcase men as more than just professionals or family figures, tapping into lifestyle, hobbies, and community engagement. Amplify diverse male voices – leverage real-life figures and stories that challenge rigid masculinity norms, without alienating men in the process.

This report calls for advertisers to rethink masculinity in their campaigns, ensuring that media and marketing strategies engage men authentically while driving positive, progressive change.

Access the full report here:



