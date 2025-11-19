Services sector drives 31% of all radio ads in 2025: TAM report

India’s radio advertising market recorded a 4% rise in ad volumes between January and September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to new data from TAM AdEx. The report, which tracks commercial advertising secondages across more than 120 radio stations, indicates steady growth driven by regional markets, expansion of local advertisers, and rising activity across key sectors.

Services sector leads

The Services sector maintained its position as the largest contributor to radio advertising, accounting for 31% of total ad volumes during the period. It was followed by Auto (12%) and Banking/Finance/Investment (9%), which retained their second and third positions from the previous year.

The top 10 sectors collectively made up 89% of total radio ad volumes.

Personal Accessories rose from seventh to fourth place, increasing its share to 9%, up from the previous year.

Real estate, cars, jewellery among top categories

Properties/Real Estates continued as the leading advertising category with a 15% share. Retail Outlets–Jewellers also retained its position at fourth place. New entrants in the top 10 included Mouth Fresheners and Ecom–Media/Entertainment/Social Media.

Together, the top 10 categories accounted for 53% of all ad volumes.

Among growth categories, Retail Outlets–Jewellers registered the highest increase at 24%, followed by Cars at 15%. Corporate–NBFCS saw the steepest percentage rise overall at 49.7 times its previous volume.

Maruti Suzuki India emerged as the leading advertiser in Jan–Sept 2025, taking the top position from LIC. Six advertisers were common to both the 2024 and 2025 top-10 lists.

More than 8,500 advertisers were active during the period, with 5,000+ exclusive to 2025.

At the brand level, Maruti Suzuki Arena rose to the No. 1 position from fourth place last year, while Vimal Pan Masala retained second place. Four of the top 10 brands belonged to Maruti Suzuki India.

Gujarat and Maharashtra lead

Regionally, Gujarat held the highest share of radio ad volumes at 18%, followed by Maharashtra at 15%—the same positions as in 2024.

The top five states contributed 62% of all radio advertising.

At the city level, Jaipur remained the largest contributor with 9% of total volumes. The top 10 cities accounted for 63% of radio ad activity.

The evening time band (17:00–21:59) was the most heavily advertised slot, capturing 37% of ad volumes.

Morning (31%) and afternoon (29%) followed, while night-time ads accounted for only 3%.

Across both 2024 and 2025, 20–40 second ads were the most preferred format, contributing 66% of ad volumes in 2025. Combined with ads under 20 seconds, short-format spots made up 94% of all radio advertising.



Read the full report here:

