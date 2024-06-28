Services sector leads Print ad space with 16% share in Jan-Mar’24: TAM report

TAM India’s quarterly report insights into print advertising trends during the first quarter of 2024, specifically from January to March.

As per the report, ad space per publication witnessed a growth of 17% from January to March 2024 over the same period in 2022. The services sector retained its first position with a 16% share of ad space during the period.

Moreover, Cars happened to be the top category with a 7% share of ad space from January to March 2024. The top 10 advertisers collectively added a 16% share of ad space with SBS Biotech dominating the list.

The report also highlighted that more than 67K brands advertised on Print during the time frame with Honda Shine 100 leading the list. Among Growing Categories, Cellular Phones-Smart Phones had the highest growth of three times in terms of ad space difference and growth percentage during this period over the same last year.

Shri Ramjanmabhumi Teerth Kshetra and Honda Shine 100 were the top exclusive advertisers and brands respectively in January to March 2024 compared to last year. Additionally, Sales Promotion advertising covered a 29% share of ad space in Print.

Read the report here.