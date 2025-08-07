Short-form apps deliver 1.6x more attention per second than peers: Report

Snapchat has partnered with WPP Media and attention measurement firm Lumen Research to launch the 'Attention Advantage' study. The study aims to introduce a new approach to measuring advertising effectiveness among Gen Z audiences, who now represent one of the country’s most powerful consumer cohorts.

With inputs from over 3,000 Indian respondents, the research used Lumen’s proprietary eye-tracking technology to measure genuine visual attention to digital advertising across platforms. Ads from WPP Media clients – spanning FMCG, auto, QSR and fashion – were tested within a controlled environment. The study’s core assertion is that authentic attention, defined as sustained visual focus on an ad, is a more accurate predictor of business impact than traditional metrics such as View-Through Rate (VTR).

India’s Gen Z population, currently 377 million strong, is projected to command $2 trillion in spending power by 2035. However, their tolerance for non-engaging advertising is low. This study arrives at a time when advertisers are increasingly looking to rethink digital strategy.

Among the key findings:

A 5% increase in attention can result in up to 2X gains in brand perception.

Attention was found to be 8 times more effective than VTR in predicting brand recall and 4 times more effective in predicting brand favourability.

Light attention (under 1 second) may aid recall, but deeper brand connections require over 3 seconds of sustained attention. The benefits taper off after 9 seconds.

A new metric, Attention Per Mille (APM), has been introduced to quantify how many seconds of attention an ad garners per 1,000 impressions. A corresponding cost-per-APM has also been proposed as a benchmark for measuring ad efficiency.

Mike Follett, CEO of Lumen Research, said, “Our technology makes the invisible, visible. This study provides definitive, large-scale proof of what we've championed globally, genuine human attention is the single most powerful predictor of business outcomes. The finding that attention is 8X more effective than View-Through Rate at predicting brand recall isn't just a statistic, it validates that the entire media ecosystem must change. To lead that change, our research identifies the winning formulas on platforms like Snapchat, where the immersive nature of the experience drives attention levels that are twice as high as on traditional platforms. The pinnacle of this is Augmented Reality, where formats like Lenses create such a compelling, voluntary experience that they are over twice as effective at capturing meaningful attention.”

Amin Lakhani, President, Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia, said, "Our clients demand accountability and a clear return on their investments. The 'Attention Advantage' provides exactly that. By moving beyond legacy metrics and focusing on genuine attention, we can now build more effective and efficient media plans based on what we know engages and delivers value to consumers as well as advertisers. We are proud to have partnered with Lumen and Snapchat on this research, and our role is to turn these insights into growth for our clients and more engaging, relevant ad experiences for consumers. We now have a Attention Playbook and this framework gives our teams a clear guide to optimise investment and deliver superior results in the attention economy.”

Three key principles

The study concludes with three recommendations for brands seeking to engage Gen Z:

The Platform Matters: Marketers are urged to focus efforts on platforms where Gen Z is most engaged, platforms like Snapchat, where AR and self-expression dominate.

The Format Matters More: A combined approach of non-skippable video and AR was found to deliver the highest attention levels, with AR driving voluntary engagement.

Attention is a Currency: Brands are advised to incorporate APM into planning and performance analysis, shifting from view-based metrics to attention-based strategies.

Amit Chaubey, Head of Marketing Science, Snap Inc. APAC, said, “In today’s digital landscape, attention is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s one of the most critical measures of advertising effectiveness. Yet, it’s often been overlooked. With Attention Advantage, we set out to change that conversation. This research doesn’t only just show that attention matters, it gives brands a practical playbook to plan for it, measure it, and turn it into real business impact. What makes this especially exciting is the partnership behind it. Working with WPP and Lumen, we’ve brought together deep expertise in media, measurement, and audience behaviour to create India’s most comprehensive multi-platform attention study. Together, we’re offering the industry clear proof points and actionable insights, a way forward for brands to authentically connect with the largest Gen Z community on the planet, in a way that’s meaningful, measurable, and built for the future.”