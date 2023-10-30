Ad volumes on Radio in Jan-Jun’23 increased by 72% compared to Jan-Jun’22: TAM report

TAM Media Research’s TAM AdEx-Radio Advertising half yearly report for Jan-Jun’23 has been released. The report presents the semi-annual ad expenditure for 2023 and the brands that have harnessed radio to their advantage.

According to the report, Services was the leading sector that solely acquired 32% share of ad volumes in Jan-Jun’23. There were 365+ categories present in Jan-Jun '23 on radio. It states that LIC Of India secured 1st position in the advertisers list of Jan-Jun '23 followed by Maruti Suzuki India.

In terms of growth percentage, the Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media category witnessed the highest growth percentage among the top 10 i.e. 4.3 times in Jan-Jun '23. Also, Gujarat was the leading state with 20% share of ad volumes on Radio followed by Maharashtra with 17% share.

Additionally, the report states that 4.2K+ advertisers and 5.7K+ brands exclusively advertised during Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-June’22 on Radio while in terms of cities, Jaipur ascended to 1st position with 8% share of ad volumes during Jan-Jun’23 over Jan-Jun’22.

According to it, evening was the most preferred time-band on radio for advertising followed by morning and afternoon time-bands.

It mentions that ad commercials with 20-40 seconds were most preferred for advertising on radio during both the periods.