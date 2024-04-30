Tata, Angel One, & Amul are the top 3 most recalled brands of IPL 2024: Report

According to data released by SCORE, an ad effectiveness measurement solution offered by Synchronize India and Unomer, Tata, Angel One, and Amul have secured top 3 their positions as the Top 3 most visible and recalled brands of IPL 2024.

SCORE's comprehensive analysis, which included sampling across Metros, Tier 1,2,3 towns, and tracking of over 200 brands throughout the IPL season, revealed that an average of 15 brands were being recalled by viewers across all properties.

The brands' success can be attributed to a combination of factors, including innovative campaigns tailored specifically for the IPL audience, as well as strategic placement across various touchpoints, including player jerseys.