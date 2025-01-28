Television advertising soared by 14% in 2024 : Report

The year 2024 marked a significant resurgence in television advertising, with ad volumes growing by 14% compared to 2020, according to the latest report by TAM AdEx. This growth was driven by key sectors such as Food & Beverages, Personal Care, and Services, which collectively dominated the advertising landscape. The report highlights notable trends, including the rise of co-branding with movies, the dominance of FMCG players, and the emergence of new categories and advertisers. Below, we break down the key insights from the 2024 television advertising landscape.



The television advertising industry witnessed a robust recovery in 2024, with ad volumes increasing by 14% compared to 2020. The second quarter of 2024 alone saw a 6% growth over the first quarter, indicating a steady upward trend. On average, channels aired 7,188 seconds of ads per day in 2020, which grew to 8,210 seconds by 2024. This growth underscores the enduring relevance of television as a powerful medium for advertisers.



The Food & Beverages sector emerged as the top contributor to television ad volumes, accounting for 21% of the total share. It was closely followed by the Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sector at 16%, and Services at 13%. The top five sectors, including Household Products and Personal Healthcare, retained their positions from 2023, collectively contributing 67% of the total ad volumes. Notably, the Laundry sector saw a positive rank shift, moving up to the 6th position in 2024.



In 2024, the Toilet Soaps category continued to dominate ad volumes with a 6% share, followed by Toilet/Floor Cleaners and Washing Powders/Liquids, each contributing 4%. The Tea category made its debut in the top 10 list, reflecting changing consumer preferences. Other notable categories included Rubs and Balms, which climbed to the 8th position, and Chocolates, which maintained a strong presence.



Hindustan Unilever retained its position as the leading advertiser in 2024, with a 16% share of ad volumes. Reckitt Benckiser (India) and Godrej Group followed closely, securing the second and third spots, respectively. The top 10 advertisers, predominantly FMCG players, accounted for 45% of the total ad volumes. GlaxoSmithKline emerged as a new entrant in the top 10, climbing from 11th to 7th position.



Among brands, Harpic Power Plus 10x Advanced took the top spot in 2024, jumping over 60 positions from the previous year. Five of the top 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser (India), while three belonged to Hindustan Unilever. The top 10 brands collectively contributed 10% of the total television ad volumes, highlighting the competitive nature of the market.



The Paints category saw the highest increase in ad volumes, with a 51% growth compared to 2023. However, the Beauty Accessories/Products category stole the show with a staggering 303x growth, making it the fastest-growing category. Other notable performers included Travel & Tourism, which grew by 100%, and Sanitary Napkins, which saw a 39% increase in ad volumes.



Co-branding with movies continued to gain momentum in 2024, with brands partnering with over 60 movies for 770+ hours of TV ads. The movie 'Fighter' led the pack, collaborating with 13 brands, followed by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Main Atal Hoon. Brands associated with Pushpa 2 accounted for 21% of the total co-branded ad volumes, showcasing the power of movie-brand synergies.



General Entertainment Channels (GEC) and News channels remained the most popular genres for advertisers, collectively accounting for 56% of the total ad volumes in 2024. GEC alone contributed 30%, followed by News at 26%. The top five channel genres, including Movies, Music, and Kids, captured over 92% of the ad volumes, reflecting their widespread viewership.

The year 2024 saw the emergence of 4,000+ exclusive advertisers who were not present in 2023. Velnik India topped the list of exclusive advertisers, followed by Canva and Express Broadcasting. These new entrants contributed to the diversification of the advertising landscape, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative campaigns.

The 2024 television advertising landscape was characterised by robust growth, sectoral dominance, and new strategies such as co-branding with movies. With FMCG players leading the charge and new categories making their mark, the industry demonstrated resilience and adaptability. As television continues to evolve, advertisers are finding new ways to engage audiences, ensuring that the medium remains a cornerstone of marketing strategies.

Access the full report here: