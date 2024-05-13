Top 5 IPL 17 advertisers accounted for 35% of ad volumes: TAM Report

TAM India's report focuses on the first 55 matches of IPL 17 and encompasses all channels broadcasting the matches.

In terms of television viewership, the Indexed Ad Volumes per channel during IPL 17 showed a 16% increase compared to IPL 16. Furthermore, the number of categories and advertisers participating in IPL 17 saw a notable rise, with a 45% increase in categories and a 29% increase in advertisers compared to IPL 16.

The report also highlights that among the top 5 categories showcased in IPL 17, two were from the F&B Sector. Furthermore, these top 5 categories collectively contributed to 45% of the total ad volumes during IPL 17. Ecom-gaming and pan masala were the only categories common to both IPL 17 and IPL 16. Similarly, Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging, and K P Pan Foods were the advertisers present in both IPL seasons. Together, the top 5 advertisers of IPL 17 accounted for 35% of the ad volumes. Remarkably, Parle Products emerged as the leading advertiser during 38 matches of IPL 17.

Compared to IPL 16, IPL 17 saw the introduction of 34 new categories and 107 new brands. Notably, two of the top 5 new categories were from the F&B and BFSI sectors respectively. As for the top 5 new brands in IPL 17, Parle Food Products took the lead, closely followed by Fogg.

Dabur Real Range emerged as the leading brand on both Hindi and English-language channels, while Mobil Super and Mobil Super Moto secured the top spot on regional language channels. Throughout the 55 matches of IPL 17, a total of 100 brands were advertised on both Hindi+English language channels and regional language channels, with Parle Food Products leading the pack.

