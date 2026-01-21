Two-thirds of marketers expect AI to cause major disruption to consumer behaviour: Report

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how consumers interact with digital services, prompting marketers to reassess strategies as new tools such as large language models and AI assistants gain wider use, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group and Moloco.

The report is based on a survey of 238 senior marketing leaders across five global regions. It found that 67% of respondents expect major disruption to the consumer journey, with most anticipating significant changes ahead.

The report noted the evaluation of 17 consumer-facing industries for their vulnerability to AI-driven change.

The report titled Battle for the Interface: Introducing the Consumer AI Disruption Index, noted that one out of three U.S. consumers discovers brands via personal AI agents.

It noted that 80% of Google searches now end without a click due to AI Overviews, while 47% consumers use AI to research purchases. Adding to this data, the report noted 30% consumers feel comfortable letting AI make purchases for them.

Commenting on the report, Giorgo Paizanis, partner at BCG and co-author of the report, said, “AI is fundamentally reshaping how consumers interact with brands. Our research shows that to win, marketers must build defensibility on three fronts: discovery, service, and customer relationships. Those who move early can turn this disruption into a durable advantage, recasting AI from a threat into a new channel for growth.”

The index maps industries along two dimensions: the risk of AI-driven disruption and the strength of customer relationships. It groups sectors into four categories.

Industries labelled ‘breached,’ such as travel, retail and news, face high disruption risk as AI tools reduce the need for traditional search and comparison. Their ability to adapt depends on strengthening customer relationships and integrating AI into their own platforms.

‘Undefended’ sectors, including gaming, dating and generative AI services, face moderate disruption risk but have weaker customer loyalty. The report says these industries will need to move beyond transactional engagement to build long-term relationships.

‘Secured’ sectors, such as fintech, financial services and media streaming, are considered at lower risk due to higher trust levels and regulatory protections. The report suggests their focus should be on using AI to improve efficiency and personalise user experiences.

‘Contested’ sectors, including productivity tools, combine strong customer relationships with some exposure to disruption, placing them in a position to shape how AI is adopted within their industries.

Paul D’Arcy, Chief Marketing Officer at Moloco and a co-author of the report, said, “As consumers move from the world of search to the world of answers, we're seeing a behavioural shift that risks disrupting digital brands across a broad range of industries. The companies that will thrive in this new age of AI will focus on longer-term customer relationships, owned digital surfaces like apps, and strategies that strengthen brand and loyalty.”