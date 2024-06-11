54% urban Indians expect AI to replace their jobs in the coming years: Report

Unlike some of the global markets that are over-exuberant about AI, a highly labour-intensive market like India is viewing AI in a rational and prudent way, for instance, while over six in 10 urban Indians (64%) claimed to have a good understanding of AI, some of the markets were miles ahead in their understanding of AI - especially Indonesia (86%), Mexico (80%), Peru (76%), South Africa (76%), Thailand (75%) and Türkiye (74%). India was in fact placed 23rd in the pecking order.

Attitudes to AI

62% of Indians claimed to be aware of the products and services using AI, while claimed awareness was higher in China (81%) and Indonesia (80%). Though there was a visible trepidation among Indians with one in two (51%) claiming to be nervous about the products and services using AI. Nervousness around AI was more palpable among the citizens of Ireland (67%), New Zealand (66%), Great Britain (64%), United States (64%) and Australia (63%). Paradoxically, 63% of Indians polled were excited about products and services using AI and some of the Asian markets had more number of their citizens excited, particularly in China (80%), Indonesia (76%), Thailand (76%) and South Korea (73%). Also due to the general perception that AI has more benefits than drawbacks – the views being endorsed by Indians (62%) and more vehemently by the citizens of China (83%), Indonesia (80%) and Thailand (80%).

Trust in AI

Six in 10 urban Indians (60%) said they trusted companies using artificial intelligence (AI) to protect their data, and 63% of Indians trusted AI to neither discriminate nor show bias towards any group of people. Interestingly 63% of Indians trusted people to not discriminate or show bias towards any group of people. Trust in technology was at par with humans. However, among global citizens, trust in AI not discriminating or showing bias towards any people was greater (54%) vis-à-vis trust in people not discriminating or showing bias towards any people (45%).

AI and the Future

What has been the impact of AI on the everyday life of citizens? 65% of Indians say products and services using AI have profoundly changed their daily life in the past three to five years and further, 65% of Indians polled said products and services using AI will profoundly change their daily life in the next three to five years

About AI’s impact on jobs, only one in four urban Indians (26%) felt it was likely that AI would change how they do their current job in the next five years. Indonesians were more concerned with 44% believing in the likelihood. Thais (28%) and Chinese (21%) were less concerned about AI’s impact on how they would do their current job in the next 5 years.

Interestingly, 54% of urban Indians polled (20% very likely +30% somewhat likely) felt it was likely for AI to replace their current job in the next five years. The view was heightened in Thailand (69%), Indonesia (66%), Türkiye (63%) and Malaysia (62%) etc.

Increased usage of AI was seen both as a boon and a bane: 46% of urban Indians polled said increased usage of AI will make their job better; 49% of urban Indians said the amount of disinformation on the internet would get better; 48% Indians expected the job market to get better with the increased use of AI; 52% Indians expected the economy to get better in the country with the increased use of AI; 52% Indians expected their entertainment options (TV/ video content, movies, music, books) to get better with increased usage of AI; 52% Indians expected the time taken to get the work done to get better with the increased usage of AI and 51% Indians expected their health to get better with the increased usage of AI.

Summarizing the findings of the survey, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, “India is at the inflexion point, where it sees the rationale of hopping onto the artificial intelligence bandwagon, at the same time it is treading with caution. Though the merits of AI in the products and services is already understood and felt by a number of Indians in their daily lives. AI is definitely going to impact our current jobs and we see mixed emotions of excitement and nervousness at the same time around AI. And also some of the risks of disinformation. It will definitely make our lives better across different facets of job, economy, health, entertainment and increasing efficiencies. Trust in AI is high in terms of protecting personal data. Interestingly, AI is perceived to be at par with humans in terms of trust in non-discrimination and being unbiased towards others. A tech-savvy and labour-intensive country like India, trails some of its Asian counterparts in its exuberance towards AI, as it is still early days, with no govt regulation or guardrails around this technology, it is right now seen more as an assistant to human intelligence.”

Ipsos APEC CEO, Hamish Munro, said: “People are still firmly divided over whether AI will be a friend or foe in the coming years. Across the APAC region, Asian countries are leading the charge for embracing the technology, showing both a strong understanding and excitement about the technology. English-speaking countries, including Australia and New Zealand, remain sceptical about AI, particularly its impact on their day-to-day life and employment. Greater education around the technology and practical examples may help to build confidence in the AI revolution and how it can be harnessed to improve everyday life.”

You can view the full report down below: