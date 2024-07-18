X (Twitter) led digital ad impressions with a 39% share in Jan-Mar' 24: TAM report

TAM India’s quarterly report provides insights into digital advertising trends during the first quarter of 2024, specifically from January to March.

The digital advertising landscape has seen substantial growth in the first quarter of 2024. According to the report, the digital medium witnessed a significant increase in ad impressions, surging by 52% in Jan-Mar 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, the services sector continued to dominate the top sector list during Jan-Mar 2024, maintaining its leading position over Jan-Mar 2023.

E-commerce and other services have notably upheaved to the first position with a 14% share of ad impressions in Jan-Mar 2024, reflecting a significant rise from the previous year. The report claims that developers emerged as exclusive advertisers, securing the top position in Jan-Mar 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Moreover, the digital advertising space saw the presence of more than 45,000 brands during Jan-Mar 2024. The e-commerce and other services category was identified as the top-growing category in terms of increased impressions during this period, highlighting a robust expansion over Jan-Mar 2023. Additionally, there were over 21,000 advertisers and 28,000 brands exclusively present in Jan-Mar 2024, showcasing a marked increase from the previous year.

In terms of advertising platforms, Twitter emerged as the leading publisher in Jan-Mar 2024, commanding a 39% share of ad impressions. The most popular method for pushing ads on digital platforms was Twitter Display, which accounted for 39% of all ad impressions. On digital platforms, single-image ads garnered the most ad impressions, holding a 36% share.

You can view the full report down below: