Witty, gritty, and sometimes risky: A look back at Amul ads over the years

November 26 is celebrated as National Milk Day, and marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien, the 'Father of the White Revolution'. This is because Dr. Kurien transformed India into the world’s largest milk producer, when in 1946, farmers in Kaira, Gujarat, faced exploitative practices by middlemen who controlled the milk market. To combat this, they sought the help of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who advised them to form a cooperative to handle the procurement, processing, and marketing of milk.

Following Patel’s guidance, the farmers launched a milk strike, refusing to sell milk to middlemen, which led to the creation of the Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd. (later Amul Dairy) in December 1946. Initially handling just 247 litres of milk daily, the cooperative’s growth was fueled by the leadership of Tribhuvandas Patel and the professional management of Dr. Verghese Kurien, who took charge in 1950. Amul’s success was driven by its farmer-owned, cooperative model, which ensured fair prices and provided an assured market for milk producers.

The cooperative movement expanded further when the Government of India, inspired by Amul’s success, established the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in 1965, with Dr. Kurien as its Chairman. In 1969, the NDDB launched the 'Operation Flood' programme, based on the Amul model, to replicate its success across India. This initiative, known as the 'Anand Pattern,' became the world's largest dairy development programme and helped India become the largest milk producer globally. Amul’s cooperative model, which emphasised farmer ownership, local management, and professional operation, played a pivotal role in transforming the socio-economic landscape of rural India and revolutionising the dairy industry.

By empowering farmers to take control of milk production and marketing, it laid the foundation for a movement that not only improved rural livelihoods but also reshaped India’s dairy sector. Over the years, Amul has also set benchmarks in advertising and marketing, known for its witty and impactful campaigns that resonate with a wide audience. Let’s explore how Amul’s marketing strategies have contributed to its iconic status.

The Amul moppet: A campaign for the ages

In the summer of 1967, Mumbai witnessed something that would become an iconic part of its landscape: the first Amul hoarding. Set up overnight, it immediately caught the attention of the locals, sparking conversations all over the city.

The Amul Moppet, with her chubby cheeks, big eyes, and cheeky grin, quickly became a beloved symbol across India. Over 30 years later, she continues to charm audiences with strategically placed hoardings. From being cast as popular figures like Madhuri or Urmila to simply appearing as herself, the Amul girl has maintained a loyal fanbase. The campaign, now recognised as the longest-running in advertising history, even inspired a British company to launch a butter called 'Utterly Butterly.'

The birth of the icon

Amul’s iconic mascot has an intriguing origin, rooted in a response to its erstwhile rival, Polson, a dairy brand that once dominated India’s market but has since faded into history.

Established in the early 20th century, Polson was a pioneer in India’s dairy industry, becoming the first to commercialise milk and butter. During the First World War, it supplied butter and coffee to British India and American troops, solidifying its reputation.

The brand’s logo, a young girl holding a butter churn, became a symbol of dairy craftsmanship and played a significant role in Polson’s rise as a household name. For decades, Polson held a monopoly in the Indian dairy market, creating a legacy that indirectly inspired Amul’s marketing.

The Amul campaign began in 1966 when Sylvester daCunha, then managing director of the advertising agency ASP, took over the account for Amul butter. Previously, Amul’s advertising had been dull and uninspired. DaCunha saw an opportunity to inject some fun into the brand, which had been launched in 1945 but lacked a dynamic image.

DaCunha, along with art director Eustace Fernandez, decided to create a character that would appeal to housewives and children alike. The result was the Amul Moppet, a small girl dressed in a polka-dotted dress with a red bow, holding a packet of butter. The first hoarding, featuring the Moppet on a horse with the slogan 'Thoroughbread, Utterly Butterly Delicious Amul,' was an instant success.

The ‘Utterly’ tagline was suggested by author Nisha daCunha, who is also the wife of Sylvester daCunha, daCunha Communications who has been handling the Amul Butter account for 46 years.

Bringing a topical angle

In 1967, DaCunha's team decided to add a topical angle to the campaign, making the ads even more engaging. The 'Hurry Amul, Hurry Hurry' ad, referencing the Hare Rama Hare Krishna movement, became a sensation. From there, Amul’s hoardings began to reflect current events and social movements, using humour to comment on everything from the Naxalite movement in Kolkata to airline strikes. The Amul management (including Dr Verghese Kurien) did not interfere in the making of the ads and daCunha Communications did not even need to get their approval before putting up the ads.

On airline strikes

The campaign’s ability to tap into the pulse of the nation and reflect its sentiments with wit and satire earned Amul a unique place in Indian culture. The brand’s ads often stirred controversy, like when the Amul girl wore a Gandhi cap or made fun of political figures, but that didn’t stop the campaign from thriving. In 1997, daCunha also talked about the uncertainty of the BJP forming a government through the campaign due to the tensions in the coalition.

Controversies and challenges

Amul’s advertising journey, while iconic and celebrated, has not been without its challenges and controversies. Despite its widespread success, its marketing approach has often pushed boundaries, often commenting on current events and pop culture and sometimes resulting in backlash. For instance, the infamous ad addressing the UK’s virginity tests on Indian women stirred protests, forcing the company to retract the message and issue an apology.

On UK’s virginity tests

Similarly, the moppet, in her cheeky and often bold portrayals, found herself in hot water on multiple occasions. One such instance involved a controversial ad during the Ganpati festival, which poked fun at religious sentiments, and caused tension with political groups like the Shiv Sena. The party allegedly threatened to vandalise Amul's office, due to which the ad was withdrawn and an apology was issued.

Controversial Ganesh Chaturthi ad

Amul’s boldness didn’t end with politics, it extended to its critiques of corporate figures and other public issues. The ad calling out Jagmohan Dalmiya, the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), for his involvement in financial scandals, and the 'Satyam, Sharam, Scandalam' ad following the Satyam scam, were both met with legal threats. Despite these challenges, Amul has consistently stood by its strategy of pushing the envelope, reflecting its belief in the importance of making a statement through advertising.

The early 1990s Mr Coffee print ad featured Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora in a series of intimate poses, accompanied by the tagline, 'Real pleasure can’t come in an instant.' The ad sparked a significant backlash from conservative sections of Indian society, which was still acclimating to the surge of bold advertising and consumer products entering the market. The controversy grew so prominent that even Amul jumped in, creating a parody of the campaign.

Amul on the Mr coffee controversy

This fearless approach to marketing is part of what has made Amul’s campaigns so memorable, but it also meant that the brand had to navigate careful waters to avoid crossing the line. At times, this led to tense moments, like when the Election Commission forced Amul to take down a hoarding that it deemed political, or when the iconic 'Indian Airlines Won’t Fly Without Amul' ad was deemed too controversial by the airline authorities. Yet, these controversies only added to the allure of Amul’s marketing, a mix of humour, boldness, and social commentary that has made the brand a cultural staple in India.

On compulsory sterilisation introduced during the tenure of Indira Gandhi

Through all of this, Amul’s has stayed relevant while embracing controversy and taking calculated risks. The brand’s distinctive ability to comment on societal issues through a light-hearted, humorous lens has helped it weather the storm of controversies.

2024 ad about the Coldplay concert

Ads over the years

Sylvester DaCunha, the adman behind the iconic Amul campaign, passed away on June 21, 2023, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the world of advertising. Known for his wit, creativity, and ability to connect with audiences, daCunha revolutionised Indian advertising with his bold and topical approach. His work on the Amul campaign, particularly the creation of the lovable Amul Moppet, remains one of the most memorable and enduring campaigns in Indian advertising history.

Amul's tribute to Sylvester daCunha

Amul's journey from the 1960s to today has consistently featured the 'Utterly Butterly' girl, with her cheeky grin and ever-relevant wit, continuing to be a symbol of the brand’s unique charm and staying power in a rapidly changing world.

Here's a look at some of the iconic Amul ads over the years.

Commentary on the movie 'Enter The Dragon'

When helmets were made mandatory in Mumbai

Diwali

When the Indian railways introduced cushioned seating in the first class

Congratulating Md Ali on his win

Commentary on Ayatolla Khomeini

On the popular movie, 'The Godfather'

When Soviet leader Alexei Kosygin visited India

When a British girl married a rickshawpuller

Commentary on the alleged Blollywood-Underworld nexus

When C.B.I found Indian cricketer guilty of match fixing

Tribute to George Harrison, memebr of the Beatles

On the movie Lagaan

Tribute to artist Mario Miranda

When India won the world cup in 2011

Commentary on Trump's new department called 'Doge'









