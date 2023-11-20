Alyque Padamsee: The Indian advertising maestro’s trailblazing life

What would you do if you had a handsomely paying full-time job and a passion that paid not a penny? Would you leave the job? Or forgo your passion? Alyque Padamsee took a third route. Not only did he manage but excelled in both–marrying one passion into the other while drawing boundaries.

From being a theatre artist and making iconic ads to essaying the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi, Alyque Padamsee’s genius was unparalleled. A man with distinct sensibilities and a heteroclitic way of looking at life, Padamsee was as interesting a person as he was a prominent figure in advertising. His significant contribution to the industry continues to shine to date.

As one dives deep into his personality, Padamsee seems to break the stereotypical image associated with legends in any field–he was more human but at the same time preserved his enigma. It’s not something you see very often in prolific figures across fields. Padamsee’s multi-dimensionality is what made him, above all, a brilliant individual.

Juggling passions



Padamsee's artistic inclinations were apparent from a young age. His early exposure to the world of theatre and literature played a pivotal role in shaping his creative sensibilities. His education at St. Xavier's College in Mumbai was instrumental in igniting his passion for creativity. His early foray into theatre is perhaps where his true artistic abilities began to blossom.

Known in the theatre world for his productions of Evita and Jesus Christ Superstar among others, Padamsee’s tryst with the world of performing arts began at an early age. He started being a part of amateur plays during his college days. Collaborating with stalwarts such as Ebrahim Alkazi, young Alyque immersed himself in the magical realm of theatre.

Among his other passions, Padamsee had a keen interest in Cricket; he played for his college team. For young Alyque, having multiple interests and hobbies sometimes proved daunting. As he simultaneously juggled between cricket and theatre, he found himself caught in a conundrum managing the time for both. The maestro, however, did not succumb to the obstacles and found his way around to manage his time effectively through prior planning–a skill that later proved beneficial when he ventured into advertising.

The father of modern Indian advertising, as he is often remembered, did not leave theatre even after he had managed to build a more-than-successful career in advertising. On balancing both professions parallelly while maintaining his personal life, in his book “A double life” Padamsee jokingly wrote, “Each profession is a whole world, complete with intellectual stimulation, strong friendships and male-female bonding. No wonder, we often marry within our own profession. I’ve done it myself. To me, the theatre not only comes first, but is central to my existence. In a lesser sense, so is advertising.”

Alyque, the adman



Padamsee initially ventured into advertising to secure a stable income. Indian theatre artists, especially the ones doing English plays, earned little to no money at that time. Theatre as a profession in India wasn’t as well paid and respected as their counterparts in Western countries.

“When I started out in advertising, I had come from a theatre background. But at that time, there weren’t many other people in advertising who also came from the theatre. And then when I was strapped for cash and realised that theatre couldn’t pay my bills, I too, joined the advertising business. And after that came a whole succession of people,” he wrote in his book.

Carving out time aside for his passion, Alyque turned to advertising to earn a living as well as apply his creative abilities into his newfound profession. He started out as an advertising trainee.

As the young Alyque and his other peers were venturing into advertising, there was a consensus among theatre critics that ‘The world of theatre has been invaded by the advertising philistines.’ Critics believed that advertising personnel were running the theatre scene. “Nothing could be further from the truth.” He wrote and explained, “It was, in fact, hungry art taking over plush advertising. All the ravenous theatre boys wanted a good life and they thought what better than to join advertising.”

“More important than the names was the attitude. Which was, ‘My God! Someone is actually paying us money to create words and pictures. This is incredible! The same things that we do in the theatre for free, pay us big bucks in advertising.’” he further elaborated in his book.

“Though theatre is as important as breathing to me, I have to admit, godammit, it doesn’t pay a living wage! Where else can one write words, shoot pictures and turn imagination into reality but in advertising, and get paid for it handsomely? No wonder then that creative icons like Ebrahim Alkazi of the theatre, Nissim Ezekiel of the world of poetry and dozens of others from the arts have been tempted into advertising at one time or the other. It’s a fascinating profession which also pays for the bread, butter and BMW,” Padamsee described in his book.

Iconic campaigns

Padamsee quickly rose through the ranks at Lintas becoming the CEO of the company and holding that position for 14 years. As an ad-film maker, he has created some of the most iconic and recognizable campaigns in Indian advertising.

The Liril Girl campaign is perhaps Alyque Padamsee’s magnum opus when it comes to recall and impact. The campaign conveyed the product's refreshing qualities and became iconic for its vibrant imagery and catchy tunes. Such was the impact of the campaign that the Pambar Falls in Kodaikanal became known as the Liril Falls.

One of the most iconic advertising campaigns in India, Lalitaji was the central character in Surf Excel detergent ads. These commercials portrayed Lalitaji as a wise and thrifty homemaker making informed choices. The campaign not only boosted product sales but also contributed to a shift in societal perceptions of women becoming a part of popular culture.

Advertising professionals generally place a lot of emphasis on creativity while creating campaigns. Padamsee, however, was more realistic in his approach. He believed that ads are inherently created with the aim of selling stuff, and advertisers should not deviate from their actual purpose. Even after being a theatre artist, he made sure that his clients’ expectations were fulfilled and his creativity did not overpower the product being promoted.

Alyque Padamsee also worked on the Cherry Blossom Shoe Polish campaign, introducing the character of Cherry Charlie. The catchy jingle and memorable character helped promote the brand effectively. The character became iconic and remained a part of the Indian zeitgeist for years.

The adman was instrumental in creating the iconic MRF Muscle Man–an image that is associated with the brand to date. The muscular man lifting a tire became synonymous with MRF tires and conveyed the strength and durability of the product.

The Double Life

Besides his advertising endeavours, Padamsee was simultaneously active in the theatre scene. He directed and produced more than 50 full-length plays during his lifetime. In his book “A Double Life” – Padamsee remarked, “Many people are amazed that I have two full-time careers, one in theatre and one in advertising, when they can barely handle one.”

The maestro managed his time in advertising so that he could focus on his career as a theatre director. He continued making plays and taking time out for rehearsals till the very last of his days.

“To lead a double life like me, you need to be a master of time-planning. Particularly when you start at the bottom, as I did. As a trainee in advertising. You’ve got to juggle around your time in such a manner that if a client presentation and a dress rehearsal are both at the same hour, you somehow manage to attend both,” he wrote describing the quandaries he faced and his time management skills.

Unique impact and legacy

Padamsee's contributions to the advertising industry were revolutionary. He introduced the concept of professional models, breaking away from the prevailing trend of using amateurs. His keen sense of storytelling, coupled with his ability to tap into the pulse of the Indian audience, resulted in iconic campaigns that are etched in the collective memory. His bold approach in campaigns like Kamasutra Condoms showcased a willingness to address societal taboos.

Alyque Padamsee was a polymath in the true sense–never restricting himself from trying out new things.

Beyond artistic pursuits, Padamsee utilized theatre as a medium for social commentary. His productions often tackled pressing societal issues, reflecting a commitment to addressing the complexities of the time. From political commentaries to explorations of gender dynamics, Padamsee's work reflected a socially conscious approach to theatre.

He was instrumental in promoting English theatre in India and was a trailblazer in adapting foreign productions.

His contribution to Indian theatre is unparalleled as he scouted and launched many artists who would go on to become stalwarts in the industry. These include Boman Irani, Kabir Bedi, Dalip Tahil, Shyam Benegal, among others.

Padamsee was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2000 for contributions. The Advertising Club of Mumbai named him "Advertising Man of the Century". He is the only Indian to be voted into the International Clio Hall of Fame.

Padamsee's personality was a tapestry of confidence, charisma, and a relentless pursuit of perfection. Known for his sharp wit and ability to communicate effectively, he could captivate audiences both on and off the stage.

His legacy in the advertising industry remains an enduring testament to the power of creativity, conviction, and the ability to weave stories that transcend the ephemeral nature of advertising into the fabric of cultural history. As a theatre director his legacy lives on in the countless actors and directors who found inspiration under his mentorship, in the audiences moved by his productions, and in the very fabric of Indian theatre that bears the imprint of his visionary directorial touch. Alyque Padamsee, the visionary dramatist and the revolutionary adman lives on with his impact on the Indian cultural landscape.

The excerpts of “A Double Life” were shared in an article by Scroll.in.