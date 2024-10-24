Dressing up Diwali: How Apparel brands have celebrated Diwali over the years

As the years go by, childhood memories may blur around the edges, but the memories of Diwali shine bright and clear. It’s that magical time of year when my friends and I would gather, all decked out in our brand new outfits from head to toe. The excitement of trying on fresh clothes, ironed kurtas and shiny shoes, was unmatched. We would twirl and show off our new looks, laughing and giggling as we rushed outside to watch the fireworks. Those moments of pure happiness, wrapped in the joy of new clothes and friendship, are what make Diwali truly unforgettable.

Even in a country as diverse as India, Diwali is a rare festival that transcends regional boundaries, celebrated across the nation. Naturally, this makes India a key market for apparel brands. It isn’t just another shopping season; it's a moment when people yearn to dress their best, to feel renewed along with the year’s most cherished festival. For apparel brands, Diwali offers a stage unlike any other, where creativity and tradition meet. It’s an opportunity to wrap the joy of new beginnings in the folds of a new outfit.

According to industry projections, India's apparel market revenue is set to reach US$105.50 billion in 2024. Notably, 99% of these sales are expected to come from non-luxury segments. This data explains why brands invest heavily in creative campaigns during this period, not just to drive revenue but to make a lasting impression on consumers.

In this article, we explore how apparel brands have embraced Diwali over the years, intertwining creativity with social messaging, and great collections to make an impact on both commerce and culture.

In Diwali, A's for Advocacy

One notable trend in recent Diwali campaigns is the rise of advocacy. Today’s consumers, particularly the younger generation, are drawn to brands that take a stand on social issues. From promoting inclusivity to addressing subtle social divides, many brands are using their platforms to advocate for positive change. This approach allows them to connect not only with youth but also with other age groups that are conscious of these societal issues. Several campaigns over the years have successfully adopted this method, leaving a mark on their audience.

In its #RedefiningCelebration campaign, Sabhyata, highlighted the strength of working women through a powerful story featuring Bollywood actor Sheeba Chaddha. The video showed Chaddha interacting with a nervous job candidate, unaware that she is the CEO. The candidate, shares her experience of workplace discrimination during her pregnancy. Through this campaign, Sabhyata aimed to raise awareness about the challenges working women face and encouraged change in societal norms. As the video concludes, Chaddha hands the candidate a Diwali gift, a ‘Sabhyata bag’, which contains her offer letter, symbolising hope and empowerment for women.

Sabhyata’s 2018 Diwali ad, #RedefiningtheCelebration, featured Shishir Sharma, Ritwik Sahore, and Ahsaas Channa, highlighting societal double standards faced by women. The ad shows a daughter hesitating to ask her father for permission to meet friends on Diwali, while her brother goes out freely. When the father questions what would happen if the son misbehaved with a girl, it exposed the restrictions and judgment women often face. Through the ad, Sabhyata advocated for change, calling for a redefinition of how women are treated, especially during a festival that celebrates new beginnings.

Launched for Diwali, Sabhyata’s campaign 'Celebrate a Change' focused on redefining the relationship between a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law. Featuring actors Jatin Sarna, Sheeba Chaddha, and Anupriya Goenka, the narrative highlighted the evolving dynamics within modern Indian families. The storyline followed a man struggling to balance his roles as an ideal son and husband while stepping out of traditional norms. The campaign aimed to challenge stereotypical perceptions and duties that are assigned to women.

A little bit of stardust

During Diwali, brands often leverage celebrities in their ads to connect emotionally with consumers. Featuring well-known figures ensures a wider reach. Celebrities embody the festive spirit, showcasing products while reinforcing values like family and generosity. This approach boosts brand visibility and aims to evoke positive feelings, driving consumer engagement during the celebration. Let us take a look at a few of these campaigns.

In this ad, Manyavar enlisted Amitabh Bachchan or our very own BIG B, to be the face of its Diwali campaign. With his legendary fan base and mass appeal, he served as a fitting choice for the brand, reinforcing its connection to tradition and celebration. Bachchan’s presence added credibility and recognition to the campaign, aligning with Manyavar's focus on cultural values and festive attire.

Manyavar had announced cricket superstar Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. With an Instagram following of over 300 million, Kohli’s fanbase rivals that of international celebrities, significantly amplifying the brand's visibility. His widespread appeal across diverse audiences, particularly in the sports world, allowed Manyavar to connect with a broad demographic during the festive season, making the campaign more impactful.

In a different ad, Manyavar’s #TaiyaarHokarAaiye campaign featured Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who carries the excitement of Diwali visibly. The ad promoted a simple message, encouraging the younger generation to embrace Indian wear during the festive season.

The collections

It is essential for brands to showcase their offerings effectively. Some brands prioritise the aesthetic presentation of their collections, creating visually appealing ads that highlight their products. These advertisements often feature vibrant colours, elegant styling, and captivating visuals that draw viewers' attention. By focusing on aesthetics, brands can create a strong emotional connection with consumers, enticing them to explore the products while celebrating the festive spirit. Here are a few examples of such ads that emphasise the beauty of their collections during the Diwali season.

This Diwali ad by Raymond is a simple yet aesthetically pleasing video that showcased their collections up close without the overt pressure of a sales pitch. Blended with the brand’s classic tune, it created a serene atmosphere that invited viewers to appreciate the craftsmanship and elegance of the garments. The slow-paced visuals allow the beauty of each piece to shine, making it more about celebrating the essence of the festival rather than just promoting products.

Pantaloons launched its heart-warming campaign ‘Doston Wali Diwali,’ which celebrated the festival with friends who become family. The campaign captured the essence of Diwali through a story about friends celebrating the festival early, reflecting the modern youth who live away from their families. The ad highlighted Pantaloons’ festive collection, showcasing traditional yet trendy attire ideal for such gatherings. Amplified across TV, print, outdoor, digital, and radio, the campaign seamlessly integrated the Diwali collection into the narrative, making it a part of the celebration rather than a sales pitch.

In this ad by Reliance Trends, actors Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor brought a lighthearted chemistry to the screen, complementing the festive spirit of Diwali. The video seamlessly highlighted the brand’s Diwali collection, featuring a variety of styles from kurtis to jackets. The upbeat energy of the ad, paired with the vibrant outfits, captured the festive atmosphere while showcasing the versatility of the collection.

These are just some of the brand ads that illustrate how the apparel industry has celebrated Diwali over the years, blending tradition with modernity. From showcasing festive collections to weaving cultural narratives, these campaigns not only highlight the spirit of the festival but also reflect the evolving tastes and values of Indian consumers. Each year, brands continue to find new ways to connect with their audiences, making Diwali a vibrant and meaningful season in fashion advertising.

If we have missed out on any of your favourite Diwali apparel brand campaigns, write to us at content@socialsamosa.om or let us know in the comments below.