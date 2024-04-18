Beverage brands’ summer marketing: Quenching thirst via engaging campaigns, creative contests & initiatives

The sun is officially sucking the energy out of us as India is experiencing 10 to 20 heat-wave days during the April-June period as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As the country struggles and turns to beverage brands to quench their thirst, companies have also started upping their marketing efforts to stay on top of mind.

From onboarding new brand ambassadors to bringing in offers and more, beverage brands this summer season have been attempting to quench consumers’ thirst through colourful visuals. As they are vying for consumer attention, the change in season has got both, FMCG players as well as Indian kiranas to rush and stock summer-centric products.

A recent survey by Kirana Club revealed that when it comes to the popularity of cold drinks and packaged juices among kids during the summer months, Frooti topped the chart with 24% retailers indicating its sale to be more than other brands. This is followed by Maaza (19%), Sprite (8%), Dew and Sting at 6% each, Coke (5%), Pepsi and Thums Up at 3% each whereas Appy Fizz and Jeera Soda at 2% each.

State-wise top drinks (with 1 being the highest and 5 being the lowest) State 1 2 3 4 5 Uttar Pradesh Frooti Maaza Sting Mountain Dew Sprite Rajasthan Frooti Mountain Dew Maaza Pepsi Coke Bihar Maaza Sprite Frooti Sting Coke Madhya Pradesh Frooti Maaza Sprite Pepsi Mountain Dew Maharashtra Frooti Maaza Sprite Jeera Soda Sting Chhattisgarh Frooti Maaza Sprite Coke Mountain Dew Jharkhand Maaza Frooti Sprite Coke Sting

Online grocery delivery apps have also been stocking themselves with beverages to make up for the demand. Zepto currently shows a banner on its home page to highlight ‘hydration heroes’ with images of tender coconut, watermelon, and muskmelon. Similarly, Swiggy has seen a 28% surge in demand for cold drinks and juices, along with a 43% increase in orders for ice cream since the summer began, while orders for instant drink mixes and ice cubes have shot up.

As these brands are arming themselves with bulks of drinks, we decode beverage brands’ summer marketing strategy.

Celebrities & new campaigns building recall

Sting, the energy drink from PepsiCo India, has been promoting itself on posters in cinema multiplex and standees. While energy drinks want to communicate the adventurous nature of the drinks through their advertisements, Sting teased its “thriller film” ‘Dart’.

Credits: Ankit Singh, EVP - Strategy & Planning Head, North, Leo Burnett on LinkedIn

This was followed by an ad film with actor Gajraj Rao who cannot sleep in his hotel room because a young couple in the next room is engaging in sexual intercourse. He reaches their door to confront them, only to see a bottle of Sting outside their room. The ad aims to show that the drink is the reason for their energy.

Mountain Dew, on the other hand, has continued the route of using the drink as a symbol for courage in its summer campaign today. Only this one shares the story about overcoming fear to save a friend. The film opens with a tornado tearing through a township, and a group of friends relaxing at a campsite unaware of the approaching tornado. Until brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan, spots it and his friend trapped under a car and saves his friend after a sip of the drink.

Beverage brand Slice has been keeping the mango temptation in the spotlight by partnering with its ambassador Kiara Advani for the summer campaign 'Ras Aisa Ki Bas Na Chalega.' The film opens with the Advani preparing to walk the ramp, her attention unexpectedly gets stolen by a Slice bottle backstage. Unable to control herself, she ends up consuming the drink as her audience watches.

The TVC is amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. The brand also roped in its newest brand ambassador actor Nayanthara. With a similar proposition offered by the campaign with the actor, the brand seeks to strengthen its connection with consumers in southern India by leveraging Nayanthara's widespread appeal in the markets.

Parle Agro’s range of beverage brands is not far behind. Frooti has released its campaign with brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt, titled ‘Too much fun’. At the heart of this campaign lies the notion that fun is for everyone and what better way to experience it than with the tangy taste of the drink.

Bhatt is seen surrounded by miniature friends from the Frooti world, all craving for a sip of the beverage as she lets go of her boredom moment of waiting on a call into a mischievous moment, triggered by the drink. The campaign has been rolled out across various platforms, spanning TV, OTT, Digital and Outdoor. The TVCs have been launched with the start of the IPL. The brand intends to leverage the extensive reach and visibility generated by major events through this strategy. Moreover, the brand has introduced a mini Rs. 5 pack to highlight that it is tiffin-friendly.

7UP taps into the need for refreshment with brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Its campaign 'Super Duper Refresher,' infuses an element of playfulness, the brand seeks to establish a deeper connection with its audience, making the brand the preferred choice for those who crave a refreshment experience.

The films show the ambassadors hoping for a refresher from the scorching heat as they use quirky antics and picture waterbodies. Only for them to taste the drink that plays the equivalent of the locations.

Engaging the consumers

Powdered beverage brands are not far behind in their summer campaigns. Mondelez India’s Tang announced the launch of its innovative campaign centered around fostering kids’ creativity this summer, ‘Tang Summer Break Bestie’.

This is based on the insight that children may often experience boredom during their summer break as their friends are away travelling, the ‘Summer Break Bestie’ aims to bring a difference to the school break and introduce a refreshing take on summertime fun. Through this campaign, which features the popular television actress – Shruti Sheth, the brand aims to stir every child’s creativity by giving them a chance to create their own bestie with the help of unique animations.

Providing an engaging and interactive experience for parents and their kids, the brand along with its campaign featuring actor Shruti Sheth, asked them to scan the QR codes on the Tang packs and visit their website to create their unique bestie-like avatar for the summer. Whether it's a panda, an alien, a wizard or even an astronaut, the brand has over 1.25 lac possible combinations.

Kids can engage in various fun activities such as skipping, dribbling, cycling, and jumping jacks with their besties and capture these memorable moments and parents can share the clips on various social media platforms using the #TangSummerBreakBestie with an opportunity for participants to win prizes and rewards.

Similarly, Glucon - D has been engaging the audience on social media through contests. By asking consumers to beat the heat, people are sharing their creative ideas for using the powered drink and boosting energy this summer. Similarly, there are contests that can help consumers win vouchers for other apps and more.

Starbucks on the other hand has collaborated with Disney by introducing a lineup of drinkware and lifestyle accessories. The limited-edition Starbucks collection is inspired by the time-honoured bonds of friendship shared by fan-favourite Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and more. It features a cheerful range of merchandise adorned with colourful Disney characters and messages, bringing the positive energy of Mickey and Friends closer to home for people of all ages.

New flavours

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) like Third Wave Coffee have launched a new range of cold beverages in their menu. Keeping coffee front and centre, the new drinks include iced teas, shakes, lemonades, and new cold brew flavours, all aimed at capturing larger mindshare among India's café goers.

Starbucks announced the availability of its global favourite drinks ‘Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher’ and ‘Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade Refresher’. Offering a twist to the coffee ritual, this category launch is aimed at going deeper into newer younger consumer segments and demand spaces for consumers who prefer a non-dairy, low-caffeinated beverage.

Frozen Bottle has been partnering with food bloggers to visit their cafes, offering discounts and new price ranges alongside introducing new flavours like Margherita Caramel Milkshake for dessert lovers.

Initiatives

While summers tend to increase liquid consumption, the most important drink, water has been causing concerns in parts of the country like Bangsluru. During the intense summer when 50% of borewells in Bengaluru have run dry and residents are uncertain about water quality, DrinkPrime, a drinking water company, is going from door-to-door to test and assure water quality with the ‘#WaterSafetyWithDrinkPrime’ initiative.

With a mobile water quality testing laboratory, the brand’s team visits people’s residences and conducts free water quality tests to assure them of the water quality at home. For the comprehensive water quality assessments, the team aims to provide final reports detailing seven essential water quality parameters - total dissolved solids (TDS), pH, hardness, alkalinity, Chlorine, Chloride, and Iron - to homeowners and tenants.

By creatively utilizing social media contests, celebrity collaborations, and new flavours and initiatives, beverage brands are finding innovative ways to connect with consumers and capitalize on the summer season, while also addressing important issues such as water quality in affected areas.