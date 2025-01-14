How brands celebrate Pongal with storytelling, tech & personalisation

Pongal, the vibrant harvest festival of Tamil Nadu, marks a time of gratitude, joy, and community. Celebrated over four days, the festival honours the Sun God, who is seen as a life-giving force for farmers and agriculture. Pongal traditions such as Bhogi (cleaning and discarding old items), preparing the special Pongal dish, and the iconic Jallikattu events hold immense cultural significance. These rituals have inspired brands to weave the festival's spirit into their marketing strategies, using storytelling, print, digital, and experiential campaigns to connect with audiences.

Let’s take a journey through the years of Pongal marketing, exploring how brands have celebrated this festival through their campaigns and what’s new this year.

Power of storytelling in ads

Storytelling has always been at the heart of festive advertising. Brands leverage the emotions and values tied to Pongal to create memorable campaigns.

For example, Asian Paints tapped into the homecoming narrative in one of its older Pongal ads. The ad beautifully captured the emotions of returning home during the harvest festival, reinforcing the brand’s ethos of “celebrating the beauty of homes.”

In 2023, Kalyan Jewellers showcased Pongal’s traditional spirit with an ad featuring actor Regina Cassandra. Set in a rural Tamil Nadu backdrop, it highlighted the region’s inclusivity and warmth.

This year, the brand focused on the bond between a mother and daughter, emphasising the tradition of gifting jewellery during Pongal.

“Our latest campaign celebrates the vibrant regional ethos of Tamil Nadu, perfectly aligning with the festive spirit of Pongal. By reflecting the spirit of Pongal—gratitude, love, and connection—we aim to create a meaningful connection with our audience,” said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers.

Last year, Zomato added a quirky twist to its Pongal ad, highlighting a grandmother-granddaughter duo exploring each other’s worlds, traditional Pongal rituals and Gen Z trends. The campaign showcased how technology can seamlessly blend with traditions.

Embracing regional & cultural roots

Authenticity plays a pivotal role in Pongal marketing, with brands drawing from Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage.

ZEE5, the video streaming platform has announced its association with Tamil Nadu’s iconic Jallikattu events this Pongal season. As a part of this campaign, the OTT platform exclusively live stream the entire event on the ZEE5 app, ensuring a global audience can experience the event which is set to be held in Avaniyapuram on the 14th, Palamedu on the 15th, and Alanganallur on the 16th of January.

Joyalukkas, in 2023, used Tamil print media to connect personally with its audience. The brand collaborated with Dinamalar to create custom newspapers featuring individual customer names and greetings.

“Pongal is a celebration of togetherness, tradition, and renewal. Regional print and Tamil-language newspapers play a pivotal role in resonating with local audiences, while digital platforms help us engage with younger, tech-savvy consumers,” said Anish Varghese, Head of Marketing, Joyalukkas Group.

This year, Joyalukkas’ campaign showcased key elements of Pongal celebrations, integrated with festive offers.

Leveraging OOH, packaging & tech

Pongal’s vibrant streets serve as a great canvas for outdoor advertising. Through a mix of digital platforms and OOH campaigns, brands have made the festival more accessible to urban audiences. Today, marketing efforts around Pongal often use a blend of technology, traditional elements, and packaging to reach tech-savvy consumers while celebrating the cultural essence of the festival.

In 2023, Myntra’s Palich Palich Pongal campaign used light-art installations across Chennai, incorporating fashion items like veshtis and saris to make a strong festive statement. This year, the brand’s digital ad highlights its diverse fashion offerings, catering to all generations, and directing audiences to its Myntra Pongal Store.

In 2023, 7up introduced its festive packs featuring the iconic curly-haired mascot, Fido Dido, exclusively in Tamil Nadu. These limited-edition packs paid tribute to the vibrant spirit of Pongal, drawing inspiration from the festival's most cherished elements. From the intricate artistry of Kolam to the symbolic use of sugarcane and traditional pots for preparing festive delicacies, the designs offered a multifaceted celebration of all things Pongal.

To amplify the festive cheer across the state, the celebratory branding extended beyond the packs, adorning hoardings and posters in prominent public spots across select cities.

Last year, Britannia’s Winkin’ Cow launched the #WinkinBackTraditions campaign with a modern twist on the traditional Pongal festival, featuring a new AR filter. Created with Schbang, the campaign introduced an immersive experience where users could see a pot of milk boiling over and the Winkin’ mascot come to life on their phones.

It offered an experience that mixed nostalgia with a modern take on Pongal celebrations for urban audiences. By blending technology and creativity, the campaign let people relive the joy of Pongal in a way that appealed to today’s tech-savvy generation.

Influencer Marketing & experiential campaigns

Brands are increasingly partnering with influencers and creating experiential campaigns to foster deeper connections during Pongal.

Last year, Continental Malgudi launched the "Keeping the Traditions Alive" campaign to inspire pride in preserving traditional festivities during Pongal and Sankranthi.

The brand kicked off with an experiential marketing activity, inviting audiences to join in. It then collaborated with regional content creators, seamlessly integrating the product into their everyday content.

The final phase featured an event where residents enjoyed a range of activities, including pot painting, kolam making, and the traditional preparation of Pongal and Ellu Bella, creating a vibrant celebration of culture.

This year, BigBasket teamed up with regional content creators to celebrate the harvest festival, highlighting its 10-minute delivery service. The creators’ reels showcased this quick service alongside festive celebrations.

In addition to the influencer collaboration, a 1-minute digital ad highlighted other harvest festivals like Lohri, Bihu, and Makar Sankranti.

As brands continue to innovate, Pongal marketing has evolved into a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. From personalized print ads to immersive digital experiences, campaigns this year reflect a deep connection with the cultural essence of the festival. By embracing storytelling, regional authenticity, and technology, brands are not just selling products but creating meaningful connections with their audiences.