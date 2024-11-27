Breaking the glass ceiling: Women leading marketing

Women are steadily breaking barriers in the media, advertising, and marketing industries, paving the way for a more inclusive and dynamic industry. In India, women account for 36% of the media and entertainment workforce, nearly double their participation from two decades ago. However, challenges still remain. Globally, women comprise 42% of the workforce but only 31.7% of senior leadership roles.

The advertising and marketing sectors reflect a similar disparity, with women occupying less than 30% of C-suite roles. Yet, data suggests that companies with gender-diverse leadership outperform their peers, achieving up to 25% higher financial returns. Encouragingly, businesses with robust Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs report 35% female representation in leadership, compared to 25% in companies lacking such initiatives.

Policies like the Equal Remuneration Act of 1976 have helped narrow wage gaps, but more comprehensive strategies are needed to break structural barriers.

In this article, we take a look at the achievements of women in marketing, highlighting their impact on innovation and inclusion while examining the systemic changes required to achieve true gender parity.

The Leaders

Anurita Chopra is the Chief Marketing Officer at Haleon, where she drives innovative marketing strategies that cater to a wide variety of consumer segments. Her consumer-centric initiatives have significantly boosted the company's brand equity and facilitated growth in the competitive healthcare sector.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Chopra is passionate about mentorship and advocacy for diversity in leadership. She believes in empowering young professionals and has shared her experiences to inspire the next generation of women leaders. Outside of work, she is a fitness enthusiast and enjoys travelling, often using her experiences abroad to broaden her perspectives and inform her marketing strategies.

Deepali Naair serves as the Group CMO at CK Birla Group, where she has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's marketing strategy. Her focus on digital transformation and integrated marketing campaigns has significantly boosted the group’s visibility across various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, and education. Naair’s approach emphasises modernising brand communication to connect with diverse audiences through innovative strategies. She has been instrumental in driving growth by aligning the group’s legacy with digital trends, positioning the CK Birla Group as a forward-thinking, customer-centric enterprise.

Deepika Warrier recently stepped down as Head of Marketing at Bajaj Auto after joining in August 2023. Prior to her role at Bajaj, she held significant positions at Diageo India and PepsiCo, where she played a pivotal role in driving brand growth and innovation across major product lines. Known for her advocacy for diversity in leadership, Warrier is also passionate about mentoring young professionals and promoting consumer-centric strategies. Her leadership approach blends creativity and consumer insights, fostering an environment of inclusion and empowerment within her teams.

Pragya Bijalwan is the Chief Marketing Officer at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, where she leads marketing strategies focused on consumer insights and sustainability. Under her leadership, Crompton has strengthened its position in categories like fans and water heaters, emphasising energy efficiency and product innovation. Pragya advocates for sustainable marketing and aligns brand communication with global sustainability goals. She is passionate about inclusive marketing and mentoring young women in leadership.

Ruchira Jaitly is the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Diageo India, where she leads marketing and innovation for the company's diverse portfolio of alcoholic beverages. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, she has worked with prominent brands such as PepsiCo, Unilever, and Nokia. Jaitly is known for her strategic insights into the evolving Indian market, focusing on premiumisation, personalisation, and responsible drinking.

She advocates for diversity and inclusion within the marketing field and regularly discusses the importance of consumer empowerment, sustainability, and responsible marketing. Her leadership has been instrumental in ensuring Diageo India's brands remain relevant by adapting to the preferences of India's increasingly digital and discerning consumers.

Sujala Martis is the Director of Consumer Marketing at Platinum Guild International (PGI) India, where she leads efforts to drive demand for platinum jewellery in a market traditionally dominated by gold. With over 17 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industries, Martis has worked with major brands like Unilever, Nestle, and Marico before transitioning into marketing at PGI. She focuses on creating campaigns for PGI's three primary brands 'Platinum Days of Love', 'Platinum Evara', and 'Men of Platinum', by leveraging emerging insights and trends to appeal to both men and women across different market segments.

Her leadership has been pivotal in expanding platinum’s appeal, particularly among younger, aspirational consumers, and she has spearheaded campaigns like #StrongerInLove and #SheLeadsWithHeart to connect with a diverse audience. She is also a strong advocate for adaptability and creativity in marketing, emphasising the importance of staying agile and responsive to changing consumer behaviours and digital trends.

Nitu Sharma is the Head of Marketing at Iron Mountain India, where she has led successful B2B marketing strategies to drive significant business growth. With over 16 years of experience, she emphasises the importance of personalisation and testing in her approach to marketing, advocating for a strategy that focuses on customer feedback and agile execution to ensure optimal results.

Outside of her work, Nitu is a passionate speaker and financial educator, dedicated to empowering individuals especially women by providing financial literacy through targeted awareness programs. Her leadership in the B2B space is complemented by her commitment to diversity, inclusion, and continuous learning.

Vaishali B. Shivshankar is the Head of Marketing for India & SAARC at F5 Networks, where she plays a key role in crafting marketing strategies that support enterprise software adoption across the region. Known for her expertise in technology marketing, she excels at translating complex solutions into impactful messages that resonate with diverse audiences. Under her leadership, F5 has strengthened its brand positioning, particularly in cybersecurity and application delivery solutions.

Outside of her work at F5, Vaishali is deeply committed to creating marketing strategies that drive both business success and customer engagement. She values strategic partnerships and collaboration across markets to expand reach. In interviews, she has expressed a strong belief in the power of creative problem-solving and innovation in marketing, and she often emphasises the importance of a flexible, inclusive approach to leadership.

Kimi Guglani is the Marketing Director for India & SAARC at Trend Micro, where she specialises in leading agile marketing teams focused on building customised brand experiences. With over 14 years of experience in product lifecycle management and cybersecurity industries, she has contributed significantly to enhancing customer loyalty and growing market share in India.

Kimi is recognised for her strategic thinking and creativity, which have been key to driving revenue growth and increasing customer engagement for Trend Micro in a highly competitive sector. Outside of work, Kimi enjoys exploring innovative ways to leverage technology in marketing to create deeper, more personalised connections with customers. She believes in the power of clear communication and customer-centric strategies to strengthen brand loyalty.

Adishri Charla is the Director and India Lead for Marketing at UiPath, where she excels in go-to-market strategies, driving product adoption, and expanding market penetration in robotic process automation (RPA).

Charla has often highlighted the importance of collaboration and communication in driving successful automation adoption, urging organisations to see RPA not just as a tool for efficiency but as a means of enhancing employee productivity and satisfaction by automating repetitive tasks.

Her leadership is marked by her advocacy for inclusivity in technology, especially encouraging women to explore careers in fields that are often male-dominated. She believes in diversity being a key driver of innovation, regularly speaking about the need to build diverse teams to improve problem-solving and decision-making. Her approach also involves mentorship, as she actively supports initiatives that help individuals from underrepresented backgrounds enter the tech field.

Vartika Verma is the Senior Director of Global Marketing at Gupshup, a conversational engagement platform. She leads the company’s marketing strategy, driving strategic growth and innovation across geographies. Prior to joining Gupshup, Verma served as Vice President at Yellow.ai, where she played a pivotal role in their global marketing initiatives, including market entry, growth, and expansion. With over 15 years of experience in technology, product, and growth marketing, Verma has led large international marketing teams at companies like Directi, Rocket Internet, Hike, and Payoneer.

Her leadership is marked by a strong emphasis on cross-team collaboration and the integration of AI in conversational marketing. She’s also passionate about the growth of the conversational AI market, helping businesses deliver enhanced customer experiences. Outside of her professional role, Verma enjoys exploring innovative ways to bridge technology and consumer engagement.

Aparna Bhawal is the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at KFC India, responsible for driving innovative marketing strategies and building brand loyalty across India and its partner countries. She brings nearly two decades of marketing expertise, having previously worked at companies like Coca-Cola, P&G, and Hindustan Times Media. Known for her dynamic leadership, Aparna is focused on enhancing KFC's presence in the competitive QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) market. Outside of her professional life, she is passionate about consumer-driven marketing, constantly exploring new ways to engage audiences through creativity and data-driven insights.

Saakshi Verma Menon is the Senior Marketing Director at PepsiCo, where she leads regional marketing efforts across Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. Known for her focus on consumer insights and engagement strategies, she builds brand loyalty in diverse markets. Outside her professional role, she is a strong advocate for work-life balance. She is also passionate about empowering women in leadership, often sharing insights on how to manage both career and personal growth effectively .

Mayuri Saikia is the Director of Marketing (Consumer and Small Business) at Dell Technologies India. One of the key aspects of her leadership is Dell's 'Doing is the New Learning' campaign, which aims to encourage students to use technology for social good. She is committed to reaching out to the youth, empowering them to turn ideas into reality, especially during the critical back-to-school period. Her approach is driven by insights into how students today use technology not only for education but for their passions, and her campaigns reflect this shift toward more meaningful tech usage.

Outside her professional role, she is passionate about creating a sense of purpose in her campaigns. She believes in harnessing technology’s potential for social impact and often emphasises the need for balance between personal growth and professional ambition. Her focus on understanding the cultural context of her target audience helps Dell foster stronger connections with customers, particularly through storytelling that highlights the intersection of technology and human progress​

Neha Barjatya is the Chief Marketing Officer at Google India, where she drives digital marketing innovations to enhance user experience and brand visibility across Google’s extensive product portfolio. She has been a strong advocate for using technology as a tool to accelerate gender equity, particularly in rural India, where she spearheaded the 'Internet Saathi' program to empower women by providing them access to digital platforms. Beyond her work, Barjatya is passionate about encouraging women to actively participate in the digital revolution and has written about how technology can break down barriers and create opportunities for women.



Roshni Das recently concluded her nearly two-decade tenure at Intel, where she served in roles such as Vice President of Global Marketing and Regional CMO for Asia Pacific. Known for her collaborative leadership style, Das built strong partnerships across 12 markets and played a key role in enhancing Intel's brand presence in the region.

Currently on a sabbatical, Das is enjoying mentoring young professionals and dedicating time to explore new cultures, a reflection of her personal passion for learning and growth. She values work-life balance and continues to inspire others through her leadership approach.

Anuradha Aggarwal is the Director of User Growth and CMO at Amazon Pay, where she focuses on user acquisition, retention, and leveraging data to better understand consumer behaviour. Previously, she worked with Disney-Star India and Marico, leading major brand strategies. In her current role, Anuradha has spearheaded campaigns such as 'Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way' to simplify digital payments for customers.

She is passionate about simplifying complex issues and often engages in discussions about how businesses can adapt to evolving consumer needs. Her leadership style emphasises empowerment, and she actively supports initiatives aimed at improving digital financial literacy.



Ruchika Malhan Varma is the Chief Marketing Officer at Future Generali India Insurance, where she focuses on customer-centric marketing strategies that foster trust and engagement. Beyond her professional role, Varma is deeply committed to inclusivity and mental health advocacy. She has spearheaded campaigns like 'Mind Matters,' highlighting mental health struggles, and the #WelcomeHome initiative, which celebrates LGBTQIA+ inclusivity. A proponent of breaking societal biases, she believes in using marketing to drive meaningful conversations and create safe spaces for underrepresented communities.







Sujata V Kumar is the Head of Marketing at Visa India and South Asia, where she oversees initiatives to enhance the brand’s visibility and reputation through innovative, consumer-focused campaigns. Beyond her professional role, Kumar is a strong advocate for workplace equality. She actively supports increasing the participation of women in the corporate world, addressing challenges like mobility, maternity, and societal expectations. She often reflects on her experiences of being one of the few women in marketing when she started her career and strives to create inclusive spaces that support diversity and professional growth.



These leaders illustrate how far the marketing industry has come in embracing diversity and innovation. From driving brand growth to advocating for sustainability and inclusion, they are not only shaping the future of their industries but also creating opportunities for the next generation of women leaders. While progress has been made, with women holding 31.7% of senior leadership roles globally, there is still much work to be done to bridge the remaining gaps. With continued advocacy for diversity and mentorship, these women prove that the journey toward equality is well underway, but it requires ongoing commitment from all sectors.