Building a brand in a field of giants ft. Akasa Air’s Belson Coutinho

Akasa Air, the airline which was founded in 2022, celebrates its second anniversary this month. Within 24 months, the airline expanded its fleet to 24 aircraft, covering 22 destinations across India, launching five international routes and reaching 11 million passengers. "No airline in the history of aviation has done it," Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder, CMO & CXO, Akasa Air said.

Reflecting on the past two years, he highlighted that the journey has been nothing short of satisfying. He said, "We couldn't ask for anything better. The way I would summarise it is that things went as planned."

Coutinho shared that the inception of Akasa Air was rooted in the belief that the Indian growth story would continue despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline's vision was to create a differentiated experience in the market by focusing on metro-to-Tier II and Tier III cities, areas with immense potential for new travellers. This focus became the cornerstone of Akasa Air’s brand identity.

Crafting the Brand Identity

Building a new-age brand amidst legacy aviation brands requires a strong brand identity.

Coutinho shared that the ‘Rising A’ logo is inspired by elements from the sky and it symbolises the warmth of the rising sun, the effortless flight of a bird and the dependability of an aircraft wing. He said, “We wanted our logo to be simple, easy to recall and connect with our brand ethos.”

He shared that the brand colours selected in the logo and aircraft livery were ‘Sunrise Orange’ and ‘Passionate Purple’ and they reflect the airline’s warm, youthful, and respectful nature.

The tagline ‘It's your sky’ was chosen to resonate with the idea that the sky is for everyone, a space that doesn’t discriminate and allows dreams to take flight. "We wanted to deliver a dependable experience to the consumer," he explained. This dependability was not just operational but also extended to the warm, friendly, and respectful service that Coutinho wants Akasa Air's team to be known for.

Digital-first

Akasa Air’s marketing strategy has been digital-first from the beginning. "We announced our brand identity purely as a digital campaign," said Coutinho. This approach has continued, with the airline leveraging digital channels to engage with customers and drive brand visibility.

In addition to its digital presence, Akasa Air adopted a transparent communication strategy, particularly in its interactions with the media. He emphasised the importance of building cordial relationships with the press, which played a crucial role in generating interest and anticipation for the new airline.

Aiming to be Inclusive

A core part of Akasa’s marketing strategy is to appeal to a wide range of flyers, for pet parents the airline allows pets up to 10 kgs to travel comfortably alongside their owners, for other airlines, the limit is 7 kgs.

To accommodate passengers with visual impairments, the airline has also implemented several initiatives such as safety manuals and menu cards written in braille.

The airline is also focused on enhancing accessibility for passengers with limited mobility. Coutinho highlighted, “We are working with airports to make these spaces as inclusive as possible.” This includes developing facilities at airports and offering services like the option to keep the seat next to a passenger empty if desired.

Efforts towards Sustainability

Coutinho emphasised that as consumers become more aware of the importance of sustainability and environmental impacts, even if they don't take direct action, they understand the consequences of not doing the right thing.

He highlighted that Akasa Air operates with fuel-efficient aircraft, which reduces carbon emissions by 20%.

Coutinho shared that the crew uniforms were made from recycled polyester derived from marine waste, and the sneakers worn by the crew had soles made from recycled rubber.

Packaging is another area where Akasa Air has chosen sustainability over aesthetics. The packaging used for onboard meals, paper towels, tissues and cutlery inside the plane is made from recyclable materials and is non-bleached.

Akasa Air also partners with NGOs like the Robin Hood Army to ensure that unused food from events or onboard meals reaches those in need.

One of the practices at Akasa Air involves foregoing the traditional water cannon salute when a new plane lands in a country or at a new destination. "We felt that's a lot of water that gets wasted," Coutinho says, pointing out that by not participating in this tradition, the airline has saved approximately 4 lakh litres of water.

Coutinho shared that while the airline is still in the early stages of its sustainability journey, there's a strong commitment to making a meaningful difference.

Integrated Approach

Coutinho oversees a wide range of functions at Akasa Air, including marketing and brand management, corporate communications, public relations, loyalty programs, product design, ancillary services, eCommerce, and customer experience. Additionally, he is responsible for defining service standards and overseeing training at the airline.

He emphasised that Akasa Air's distinct advantage lies in its integrated approach to marketing and customer experience. Unlike many organisations where these functions are often siloed, Akasa Air integrates marketing, customer experience, and operations under one unified strategy.

Looking Ahead



As Akasa Air continues to grow, the focus now shifts to maintaining consistency in service and operations. "The opportunity now is how to be consistent," Belson said, highlighting the importance of delivering on the brand’s promise every day. Akasa Air plans to further expand its fleet and enhance its product offerings in the years to come.