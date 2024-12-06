Fevicol’s 'Sofa jingle' makes a viral return on Instagram

In an unexpected twist, Fevicol’s iconic 2019 jingle has made a remarkable comeback, going viral on Instagram Reels. The catchy tune, originally part of a campaign that featured a sofa passed down through generations, is now being widely used across social media, adding a fun and nostalgic touch to countless Reels. The ad highlighted the strength and durability of Fevicol through a lively score in the UP dialect, showing how the sofa remained strong over decades, even as it witnessed major milestones in various families' lives. Today, this same jingle is bringing new energy to the digital space, proving that even the simplest jingles can leave a lasting impact and appeal to modern trends.

Some of the Instagram Reels featuring Fevicol's iconic Sofa jingle have collected millions of views, with the audio quickly becoming a viral sensation. More than 1,000 reels have been created using the track, showcasing its wide-reaching appeal and the creativity it has sparked among social media users.

The 90-second spot was created by Ogilvy and directed by Prasoon Pandey with a creative team consisting of Piyush Pandey, Amitabh Agnihotri and Karunasagar Sridharan.

From its first TV ad in 1997, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, to memorable spots like ‘Egg’, ‘Vagabond’, and ‘Moochwali’, over the years, the brand’s quirky and topical advertisements have garnered widespread attention.

The story

The 'Sofa' campaign is a blend of nostalgia, cultural richness, and universal storytelling. The ad centres around a sofa passed down through generations, witnessing milestones in family life. The concept stemmed from the team’s own personal experiences, notably the idea of a cherished family sofa that changed over the years. With a brief and intuitive script development process, Fevicol’s marketing team, led by Pidilite’s leadership, trusted their instincts and drew inspiration from India’s cultural fabric, its music, stories, and evolving relationships.

The music in Fevicol's 'Sofa' ad taps into a sense of nostalgia, resembling the tone of old folk songs that many are likely to have heard in their lives. The catchy line haye re sharmaiyan ka sofa becomes memorable, with Sharmaain being a common household term, further enhancing the connection to daily life and reinforcing the familiarity of the ads' appeal.

The visual progression in the ad also plays a significant role in conveying its message. Starting with black and white imagery reminiscent of the 1960s, the ad transitions through different eras, moving into vibrant colors representing the 1980s and culminating in the modern-day 2019. This progression not only marks the passage of time but also highlights Fevicol’s evolution. Notably, the ad concludes with a subtle yet impactful reference to Fevicol's original container and we can see the sofa being crafted in the blurred background, suggesting the brand's adherence to its traditional values while adapting to contemporary trends.

The original container shown in the last frame of the ad

The 90-second TVC became a symbol of Fevicol's core message of strength and enduring connections. It beautifully illustrated how the sofa, like Fevicol, holds everything together through the years, becoming a silent observer of family milestones. The ad’s success can be attributed to its heartfelt depiction of family life and its seamless blend of humour, emotion, and relatability. Through the simple yet powerful narrative of a sofa enduring over time, Fevicol not only highlighted the durability of its product but also established a deeper emotional connection with its audience. This ad exemplifies how brands can create iconic, culturally relevant campaigns that resonate with consumers long after their debut.

The resurgence of this iconic jingle on Instagram Reels highlights how advertising can transcend time and platforms. What started as a simple campaign about a family’s sofa passed down through generations has now found a fresh life online, proving that even the most traditional ads can evolve and resonate with new audiences. This viral moment is a testament to how the right combination of nostalgia, relatable storytelling, and catchy tunes can continue to connect with people long after the campaign ends.