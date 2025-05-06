How Formula 1 became a sports asset in India

In Mumbai sports bars where cricket once reigned unchallenged, crowds are slowly leaning forward, transfixed by screaming engines and carbon-fibre machines flying at 300 km/h. Formula 1 has arrived in India, not just as occasional weekend entertainment, but as a genuine cultural force.

David Coulthard interacts with fans at the Red Bull Showrun Mumbai 2023

You wouldn't expect this to happen in a country dominated by cricket watchers. Yet something remarkable is unfolding across urban India, where F1 is accelerating from niche fascination to mainstream phenomenon with surprising speed.

F1's worldwide resurgence began with Liberty Media's 2017 takeover. Its approach was almost revolutionary: strip away elitism, embrace digital storytelling, and humanise the sport for new audiences. The strategy delivered spectacular results, $3.4 billion in 2024 revenue, 1.6 billion global TV viewers, and a worldwide fanbase of 826.5 million.

Sebastian Vettel celebrates after winning the 2013 Indian Grand Prix

India briefly tasted F1 fever during the Indian Grand Prix years (2011-2013). The Buddh International Circuit's inaugural race drew 95,000 fans before financial realities and not-so-friendly laws forced its cancellation. The experience, though short-lived, planted crucial seeds. Especially when Sebastian Vettel conquered the Buddh Circuit and clinched victory.

The Netflix fuel

'Drive to Survive' changed everything. Netflix's documentary series didn't just showcase F1; it reinvented how the sport connects with audiences. By focusing on the human stories, the rivalries, politics, triumphs and heartbreaks, it turned a technical sport into compelling human drama.

The numbers are striking. DTS demand in India runs 8.7 times higher than average TV series. More significantly, it's transformed drivers into genuine celebrities.

Lewis Hamilton transcends racing as a fashion icon and activist. Max Verstappen's dominance creates narratives of sporting excellence. Ferrari's mystique elevates Charles Leclerc beyond mere driver status. Lando Norris's digital presence hits the correct gears with a generation raised on social media.

The audience

F1's Indian audience isn't just growing; it's evolving into marketing gold. From 31 million fans in 2020, motorsport viewership has surged nearly 30% in five years, potentially pushing F1's Indian following toward 60 million. Those 13 million YouTube views from India in 2024 tell only part of the story.

David Coulthard performs at the Red Bull Showrun Mumbai 2023

What truly matters is who's watching: urban professionals and students with disposable income, global outlook, and premium consumption habits, precisely the demographic that elite brands struggle to reach effectively through traditional channels.

Formula 1 has historically been a sport of privilege, its paddock access reserved for the wealthy and connected. This exclusivity has been part of its allure and challenge in India, where the Rs 30,000-100,000 ticket prices for the Indian Grand Prix represented a significant barrier for even middle-class fans. The sport's elite reputation persists, yet its audience is broadening beyond the traditional wealthy enthusiast.

Premium marketing

F1’s audience alignment creates organic marketing opportunities across various sectors. Luxury and automotive brands find a natural fit in the sport’s blend of technical excellence and glamour, making it an ideal platform for showcasing high-end timepieces, fashion, and performance vehicles. Google & McLaren F1 Partnership Heineken promotional boards Technology companies like AWS, Google, and Oracle tap into F1’s cutting-edge image to highlight innovations in AI, cloud computing, and data analytics. Financial institutions and fintech platforms engage with an audience already attuned to complex financial products, while lifestyle brands such as Monster Energy, Heineken, and KitKat leverage F1’s global excitement and appeal. The most forward-thinking and a little unconventional brands, however, go beyond traditional sponsorship. Red Bull’s 2023 demonstration run in Mumbai, which attracted 20,000 spectators, exemplifies how immersive experiences can create lasting connections. Today, digital campaigns, localised content, and exclusive events have become central to sophisticated F1 marketing strategies in India.

Challenges

F1's growth in India faces several hurdles, most notably cricket's overwhelming cultural dominance and the high financial entry barriers associated with fandom, from subscriptions and merchandise to race attendance. However, opportunities are beginning to emerge. Regional-language broadcasting, fan festivals across Tier I and Tier II cities, and investments in grassroots karting could help bridge the gap.

Jehan Daruvala after winning at Monza

But the rise of talents like Jehan Daruvala, who has earned multiple Formula 2 podiums and served as a reserve driver in Formula E and F1, signals a shift. A graduate of the Red Bull Junior Program, Daruvala’s journey has ignited national interest in motorsport and inspired a new generation of Indian racers.

Checkered flag

The sport in India is shifting gears. Not merely surviving but thriving, it offers a compelling combination of speed, technology, drama, and personality that resonates with an increasingly global Indian audience.

Image: Red Bull

The technology boom has been pivotal for F1's accessibility in India. Streaming services, social media, and digital platforms have democratised access to a sport once visible only to those with premium cable subscriptions or international connections. While attending races abroad remains costly (Singapore Grand Prix tickets start at Rs 40,000, with European races even pricier), following the sport closely has never been easier for Indians with smartphones and basic internet connections.

Cricket isn't losing its crown, but Formula 1 has slowly claimed its territory in India's sporting consciousness, not as a challenger to cricket's dominance, but as a complement that speaks to the country's evolving global tastes and aspirations.

This technological accessibility, combined with compelling storytelling, has accomplished what seemed impossible a decade ago: transforming an elite European motorsport into must-watch entertainment for millions of Indians across socioeconomic boundaries.

The engines are roaring. India is listening.