What has Gen Z taught leaders?

Lessons often come from the most unexpected places. Sometimes, it’s a minor tweak in perspective; other times, it can be a full-blown paradigm shift.

As a Gen Z myself, I have always thought I understood what my generation was like and that I fit right in. But there was a moment when I realised that I, too, give into society’s expectations, which isn’t quite ‘Gen Z’ of me. Growing up in a working-class Indian family, I was taught to always respect authority and never question seniors because ‘elders know better’. I applied this mantra throughout my life, and it eventually followed me into my professional life.

But this belief system soon came crashing down during a casual conversation with a younger Gen Z colleague. During one of my venting sessions about accommodating everyone’s comfort, they simply asked, ‘Why do you have to please everyone, bro?’ That single question felt like a reality check. I realised I had been holding on to a generationally toxic mindset, one where respecting others often came at the cost of my boundaries.

Gen Z has taught me that respect is not about blind obedience but mutual understanding. It’s okay to say no, set boundaries, and prioritise yourself without guilt.

And this is just one example. Gen Z will account for 27% of the workforce by 2025. This generation values work-life balance like no other, and they aren't afraid to make their opinions clear. For them, flexibility and empowerment are some key themes in making career decisions and are reshaping corporate culture. They have a strong voice, and they’re making sure it’s heard loud and clear.

Across the A&M industry, older professionals are finding themselves learning just as much from their younger colleagues as they’re teaching them. They are learning that working with Gen Z is more than just navigating generational quirks; it’s about gaining valuable lessons in communication, adaptability, and individuality.

Here’s what they shared about the lessons Gen Z has taught them and how these young professionals are shaping workplaces and cultures in ways they never imagined.

Pragati Chavan, Director - Corporate Strategy & Communications, DDB Mudra Group

Leading a team of young professionals has been incredibly rewarding. One of the most valuable lessons I've learned is their remarkable ability to receive and act on feedback. I remember when I was starting out, I often felt defensive when criticised. However, this generation seems to embrace feedback as an opportunity for growth.

For example, I recall working with a junior designer on my team. Initially, their work wasn't meeting the high standards we set. After receiving constructive feedback, they quickly adapted, embraced new skills, and significantly improved their output. This not only benefited their own growth but also positively impacted the entire team and even inspired other departments to seek their expertise.

This experience exemplifies their ability to turn feedback into a catalyst for growth and demonstrates the positive impact this can have on both individual and team success.

Neeraj Kanitkar, Co-founder & ECD - Fundamental

Everyone’s had a lot to say about Gen Z except maybe Gen Z themselves. So, I asked Shivika Maheshwari – Fundamental’s 2003-born, legit-est Gen Z-er, what lessons her generation would like their older colleagues to learn from/about them. She said a lot of things, including some precisely placed barbs about the aches and greys of her older colleagues. But a few of the things that she said stayed with me, and I quote – “The line in so many briefs – Make this cool for Gen Z – feels so reductive. We’re individuals, not stereotypes. When brands put us in a box labelled slay, skibidi and whatnot, it does feel like a red flag. ⁠Yes, Gen-Z is glued to passive short-form content but which generation isn’t? We also appreciate well-crafted stories, if they can earn our attention. ⁠We don’t automatically like stuff with every possible trending meme and creator crammed into it. Plenty of things – other than absurdity, jokes and Ganji Chudail (promise) – which move you also move us.”

It seems that the biggest lesson Gen Z would like us to learn is to treat them as – you know – people and individuals. Not just lump them all together into a convenient caricature of a cohort.

Ambika Sharma, Founder and Chief Strategist, Pulp Strategy

Vibe with Rome like the Romans, or don’t play yourself in the llama’s crib. —this heliographic script and undeciphered string of words is what I’ve learned to decode thanks to my Gen Z colleagues. Among other things, I’ve discovered that Star Wars is apparently not actually the GOAT (and yes, I know what 'GOAT' stands for now), that Clark Kent is just a name and not everyone connects it to Superman, and that calling someone 'mid' is somehow more devastating than any thesaurus-worthy insult. Oh, and don’t get me started on when I was told that using the crying-laughing emoji 😂 instantly dates me to the Stone Age.

But honestly, this decoding exercise has been invaluable. It’s taught me that communication evolves constantly and that being open to understanding these nuanced shifts—whether it’s emoji etiquette, meme-speak, or deciphering the true meaning of "slaps"—is crucial for fostering genuine connections across generations. Plus, who doesn’t love the occasional Gen Z crash course in pop culture relevance?

Kejal Teckchandani, EVP – Influencer Outreach & Video

Gen Z brings fearless energy to the workplace, unafraid to voice their opinions and challenge the norm. Their openness and liberal thinking, especially in advertising, help push boundaries, embrace inclusivity, and champion bold ideas that make campaigns more progressive.

Working with Gen Z colleagues has taught me that life is best lived with strong Wi-Fi, impeccable meme timing, and the ability to seamlessly blend work with play. On several occasions they’ve shown taught me that productivity isn’t just about being serious - it’s about balancing focus with fun, and in these unexpected moments is where creativity thrives.

Abhik Santara, Director & CEO, ^ atom Network

When Bill Gates said- “I choose a lazy person to do a hard job because they will find an easy way to do it”, he was showing us the way to harness the power of Gen Z. The Z in Gen Z comes from lazy because they’re mostly two clicks away from doing or quitting, without dying. Our generation of singed and slit throats naturally resent the perceived privilege, until their keypad wisdom hits you:

Online or dead - If you aren’t online, you may as well be dead. If they’re spending all those hours on their screens, they’re knowing/ unknowingly mining & shaping consumer behaviour by watching quality to cringe content.

Tortoise is sexier than the Hare - No, we WON’T take pressure. We’re good at our pace. Competition is lame in the long game. I’d rather stare at whoever I want than kill myself.

Slay Gang but also Flying Solo - This bizarre but unique juxtaposition of diversity & inclusion while retaining individuality. Creativity is thriving because not one size fits all.

I’m Triggered - I’ll be honest, I still don’t get the triggers & buttons, but to watch young people take a stand, have a voice and draw hard boundaries is a far leap from our “spare the stick” generation. Suddenly, we’ve gone from threats (Tumse na ho payega beta) to affirmations (Tum hi karoge beta).

BIG D*** Energy - I work and walk on my terms because I’m too secure to worry about losing my job. They’re not married to their work or one idea or even person. There’s so much awareness that they’re driven by what they get vs what organisations think they’re worth.

Maybe I can’t tie Gen Z to the chair to meet deadlines, but I can rely on them when it matters