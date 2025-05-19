Goafest 2025 amplifies its fun element to woo young marketers

After a detour to Mumbai in 2024, Goafest is heading back to its coastal roots. The 18th edition of India’s largest celebration of advertising and marketing will take place in Goa from May 21 to 23. This year, the festival is moving from its long-time venue, the Hyatt, to the Taj Cidade De Goa—Heritage and Horizon. The festival is backed by Amazon MX Player as the Title Sponsor.

With the theme ‘Ignite ______’, the festival aims to spark bold conversations, progressive ideas, and fresh thinking in an industry that thrives on reinvention.

“2000 plus registrations are already done,” shared Prasanth Kumar, President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO of GroupM South Asia.

From its scale and setting to fresh experiences and ideas, Goafest 2025 intends to be bigger, brighter, and more dynamic than ever before — with the fun element dialed up.

Goafest’s experiential shift

In a conscious shift from the more business-heavy editions of the recent past, the committee is reimagining the festival’s format by leaning into a more immersive, experience-led environment. At the heart of this shift is a brand-new venue and a reimagined layout designed to echo the energy of international creative festivals.

“Essentially, we will be leveraging the experience in a big way this year. Bringing the fun back started with finding a new venue, and we’re trying to create a village-like setup, much like the Cannes village, where multiple things happen in parallel. We’re aiming for a similar, and more engaging and inclusive, experience. While the knowledge seminars and masterclasses will take place at one end, the sundowners and band performances will unfold at the other,” shared Mohit Joshi, Co-chair of the Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Havas Media Network India.

Among the most anticipated new additions is Advertising Plays—a new sports and wellness segment featuring chess, carrom, darts, net cricket, arm wrestling, pickleball, and table tennis. Wellness activities include Yoga by the Beach and a Beach Walkathon, setting the tone for each day.

“So why is this being done?” Joshi said. “Because we want to ensure that the return on experience for every participant is huge. And that’s what is different in Goafest this year.”

Attracting the new generation at Goafest

The introduction of fun elements at Goafest is no accident, it’s a deliberate move to engage the newer generation of marketers and agency professionals in a way that goes beyond traditional formats.

Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman of the Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and Founder of Another Idea, explained, “Like every year, we’re adding new elements to make the festival more interesting and relevant. Today, we want to attract the youngsters specifically.”

Gandhi further explained that earlier, Goafest was primarily focused on seminars and awards, centering on knowledge sharing and celebration. Now, the festival is blending education with skill development, entertainment, sports, and play. “Our goal is to give delegates value for the two and a half days they dedicate to us. It’s about sending participants back inspired, motivated, and with memorable experiences that make them look forward to the next edition. That keeps us challenged—what’s next?,” he added.

When asked about how younger marketers engage with events differently, Gandhi affirmed, “Today’s audience wants more than just learning—they seek immersive experiences. It’s about action-packed days that combine networking, skill-building, passion, and inspiration. Our content, from storytelling and AI to tech-driven and creative sessions, is designed to keep it fresh and skill-oriented. Even the masterclasses are crafted to teach something new, keeping attendees excited and engaged.”

This year’s edition includes more than 20 masterclasses, 35 sessions, and 60 speakers.

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy

Fun at Goafest takes on a deeper significance beyond mere entertainment. It represents the opportunity to build meaningful connections, exchange knowledge, and rejuvenate in the company of peers and mentors.

Kumar shared, “It allows me to connect as well as refresh.”

For Gandhi, fun is all about bonding. He said, “We bond so well, not just with people but with trends, knowledge, friends, and seniors. We have all our seniors coming over, and where else do you get the chance to spend two and a half days with them?”

Joshi summed it up simply as, “Meaningful connects.”

Ultimately, as per the committee, the fun element at Goafest is going to be integral to its spirit, fostering connections, inspiring collaboration, and creating memorable experiences that enrich both personal and professional journeys.