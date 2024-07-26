Reckitt's Kanika Kalra on Veet's evolving marketing journey

In the beauty industry, the importance of staying relevant and meeting consumer demands has always been critical. Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt - South Asia, shares how Veet has navigated these changes to become a household name in hair removal. She shared that through strategic marketing and a keen understanding of consumer behaviour, Veet has adapted to the digital revolution, ensuring its message resonates with a wide audience.

Kalra emphasised on the transformative power of the digital revolution and e-commerce in the beauty sector. She said, “Earlier, trends went from global to India, then from Delhi to other metros, and then to all the Tier II, Tier III cities. Today, trends emerge everywhere because everyone is watching the same thing.”

She shared that this shift has made beauty trends and products more accessible than ever before. E-commerce has played a pivotal role in this transformation, enabling brands like Veet to reach consumers across the country, regardless of geographical boundaries.

She further shared insights into Veet's marketing journey in India detailing how the brand has evolved and how its communication has been over the past 20 years.

Consistency in communication

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited ventured into the personal grooming sector by launching the Veet hair removal system in India in November 2004. Kalra shared that when Veet started, it was a challenger brand to existing hair removal creams and it was a relatively new concept. She believes the brand has come a long way since the launch in India. Kalra credited this transformation to consistency in marketing.

She said, “Veet’s consistent marketing has captured the spirit of the young Indian woman and her ability to command her beauty rituals on her own.”

The brand was launched in India with Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador. Kalra said, “If you look at the first communication to the communication we are just going to launch, you will see the same themes of soft, smooth, glowing skin, and the same confidence in beauty.”

Kalra added, “Whether it was Katrina Kaif or Shraddha Kapoor or now Sara Ali Khan, the journey has always been about getting salon-like finishes at home and smooth, silky skin.”

The brand has recently added Tripti Dimri to its roster of brand ambassadors and follows the same communication in its recent campaign.

Catering to the target audience

Understanding the diverse needs and preferences of their customers, Veet has tailored its approach to effectively reach and engage its young target audience.

“All women who want to remove body hair are our target audience. But if you say who we keep in mind, we keep in mind the younger Indian woman who is maybe getting into depilation for the first time or maybe in the end of school, early college, first job. That is our pen picture. We sell to everybody,” said Kalra.

She shared that Veet’s digital marketing strategy is highly targeted and customised. She explained, “For instance, regular razor users receive different communication compared to first-time waxers. We are customising and personalising content.”

One of Veet’s shifts in communication is recognizing the digital savviness of the young Indian woman.

“She is on Instagram all the time, following and knowing beauty trends better than anyone else. Veet is actually recognizing that.” Kalra noted. “Our television communication will reflect this new culture of Instagramming and posting videos.”

Veet’s marketing investments are split between television and digital platforms. “TV is important to reach absolutely everybody, while digital is crucial for deeper conversations, mid-funnel conversion, and connection building,” said Kalra.

Social Media strategy

Veet's website features a 'Solution Finder' to help users find the perfect product for their needs, whether for the face, body, legs, or bikini line. It also allows consumers to select their skin sensitivity and desired effect.

Veet's YouTube channel further supports this with instructional videos.

The brand is active on social media, particularly through influencer collaborations and follows a regional approach.

Thanks to the beauty influencers, they convert trends to something relatable immediately. - Kanika Kalra

The brand partnered with iDiva for a series called "Iconic Veet Hacks" for the festive season, where influencers demonstrated to their audience how to refresh their current wardrobe with some creative hacks.

Goals for the future

Looking ahead, Veet aims to expand its user base significantly. “Currently, Veet is used at least once a year by 50 million Indian women. We’d like that number to be 200 million in the next 4 to 5 years,” Kalra said.

She also said that the brand will continue to bring safe, convenient, and high-quality solutions of hair removal to the Indian market. Kalra said, “That's really our marketing agenda. We will continue to get into spaces like wax strips and trimmers to make it even more convenient to get rid of hair at home.”

As Veet continues to evolve, its marketing strategies remain focused on understanding and meeting the changing expectations of its consumers. By leveraging digital trends, maintaining consistent branding, and embracing consumer choices, Veet is set to expand its reach in the years to come.

