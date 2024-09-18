Colours that tell stories: Decoding Label Earthen’s brand personality on Instagram

In a digital world where brands strive to carve out a unique identity, luxury fashion brand Label Earthen stands as a tribute to nostalgia, bringing the essence of simpler times into the present day. The homegrown brand operates in the US$2.65 billion luxury fashion category, which is projected to experience an annual growth rate of 3.32% (CAGR 2024-2029).

Launched by Priti Shekhar in 2019, the brand was born from a desire to bring sartorial stories to life. By blending tradition with modernity, Label Earthen tries to capture the essence of everyday India in its collections.

The brand tries to bring out nature's textures and the rich heritage of craftsmanship, with its minimalistic designs, clean cuts and a blend of vibrant colours.

This core ethos is seamlessly blended into their social media presence as well, where the brand doesn't just showcase clothing but weaves stories that echo their roots.

Theme based campaigns

As stated by the brand’s social media handle, Label Earthen targets modern women’s day-to-day occasions through its handcrafted luxury products. To connect with this set of audience, the brand occasionally posts celebrity outfit pictures like Rashika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur and others.

Apart from connecting the audience with celebrities, the brand tries to weave retro elements into the fabric of modern fashion, which also extends into its campaigns and product launches. Each collection is introduced with a theme-based campaign that mirrors the brand's design philosophy.

Earlier this year, the brand unveiled its 'Phool' campaign, a celebration of flowers. From vintage-style postcards and matchboxes to the garments themselves, every post was drenched in floral motifs, creating a cohesive narrative that connected the past with the present.

Their Instagram feed, which boasts 49.9K followers, carries this retro tone, enhanced by traditional Indian music like Carnatic and Sufi tunes, the brand tries to bring back the charm of yesteryears.

The brand’s storytelling evolves with each product launch. The 'Little Things' campaign, in contrast to 'Phool,' embraced minimalism. Soft colours like white, blue, and pale green, combined with leisurely activities like fruit picking and picnics, perfectly complemented the collection’s everyday wear theme.

Label Earthen’s ability to balance vintage with modern fashion makes its storytelling unique.

Colour schemes

Other players in the luxury fashion space, like Torani, have used colours as a powerful tool to connect with their audience. Label Earthen shares a similar love for colour, and this appreciation is woven deeply into its social media strategy. Each post isn’t just about showcasing garments; it’s about celebrating hues and palettes that shift with the seasons, turning their timeline into a living canvas.

For instance, as summer approached, the brand’s social media effortlessly transitioned from the rich reds and blues of winter to the softer yellows and oranges of the warmer months, creating a harmonious flow that mirrored its collections.

Recently, the brand took this connection a step further with the introduction of its “Colour of the Month” feature. In June, red took centre stage, with posts exploring the colour’s significance not just in the collection, but in broader cultural contexts like Bollywood.

By weaving cultural narratives into its campaigns, Label Earthen deepens the emotional resonance of each hue, making colour a vital part of its storytelling.

This ongoing symphony of colour extends beyond just individual collections. Every shade is celebrated as part of a larger narrative that connects the past and present, tradition and modernity. Colour, for Label Earthen, is not just a visual choice, it’s a way to tell stories, connect with people, and bring their collections to life.

Topical celebration with an ethnic touch

Label Earthen's social media strategy blends topical celebrations with its signature vintage flair, ensuring that each Indian festival is honoured in a way that echoes the brand’s retro-inspired ethos.

For Holi, they crafted a carousel post that took followers on a journey through iconic Bollywood Holi scenes, from the vibrant days of Hema Malini and Dharmendra to more recent moments featuring Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush. Each image echoed the festival's spirit while drawing from India's rich cinematic history.

When Eid approached, the brand delved into history, sharing a genuine vintage photograph of women dressed in traditional Sharara outfits, a garment deeply rooted in Muslim culture. Each post not only celebrated the festival but also connected with followers through a timeless lens.

Artisans at the center

At the heart of Label Earthen's creations lies a deep reverence for the artisans who breathe life into each garment. The brand’s social media, particularly on Pinterest, serves as a showcase for products and a heartfelt tribute to the hands that craft them.

Posts often feature behind-the-scenes looks at intricate embroidery and portraits of the artisans at work, offering a glimpse into the process. This focus underscores the brand’s dedication to honouring and preserving the skills and stories of these creators, ensuring that their craftsmanship remains a vital part of the brand’s narrative.

In weaving together the threads of nostalgia, tradition, and contemporary design, Label Earthen has crafted more than just a brand, it has created a living tapestry that celebrates the past while embracing the present.



Through its thoughtfully curated social media presence, the brand brings to life a narrative that honours the simplicity of bygone days, the vibrant hues of nature, and the skilled hands of artisans who infuse each garment with history and craftsmanship.

From theme-based campaigns that echo the elegance of past eras, to colour schemes that transform its digital canvas with the changing seasons, Label Earthen has seamlessly integrated its ethos into every aspect of its communication.