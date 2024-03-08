Dear young self: Leading A&M women write a letter to themselves

As a young woman in my early 20s, I started my professional journey just over three years ago. I struggled to believe in myself, dream bigger, and wonder if I Could assert my voice. Do my opinions matter in boardrooms?

Amidst the tumult of these uncertainties, I found solace in the supportive community of women within the A&M industry. From the friendly corp comms who didn’t mind if I started my mail with a ‘Hey’ rather than a ‘Hello’ to the gracious women CMOs and founders who disregarded my age in favor of respecting my contributions, and my current manager who has since become an integral part of my life; these women consistently uplifted and guided me along the right path.

These women have not only helped me with my professional journey but have also left a memorable mark in my personal life in many ways. I was fortunate enough to find these women early in my career, and they have paved the way for me.

For International Women’s Day, I decided to reach out to leading women in the A&M industry to find out what they wish they could tell their younger selves now that they have years of experience under their belts. They candidly reflected on their journey, speaking to their younger selves.

From embracing failure to prioritizing wellness and fostering a team-centric approach, here’s a message from women in advertising for women everywhere:

Binda Dey, CMO, Knight Riders Group

This year marks exactly 20 years of my professional journey. Twenty years ago, I was a fresh MBA graduate, starting my career in digital marketing with equal parts excitement and nervousness. I was excited because it was my first experience of being independent, earning my living, and relocating to a new city, Mumbai, full of dreams. I was nervous because I had led quite a sheltered life with parents and an older sibling always there to hold my hands.

So, the note I would write to a 20-year-old me at the cusp of starting her professional career would be…

Hello B,

Just sit back and relax. You are about to embark on the most amazing journey. I can't promise it will all be a smooth ride; there may be turbulence, bumps, and troublesome fellow passengers, but just be patient and hold on tight. Trust in your capabilities and your instincts, and it will all be fine.

You will fly through bad patches, but there will also be beautiful moments with perfect sunshine, and if you are lucky, you may catch some rainbows, too. You will meet some amazing people who will be friends for life. Treasure these moments; don't let them pass without acknowledging them. Pause and enjoy.

Here are some professional insights to guide you along the way:

Continuous Learning

Marketing is an ever-changing field. Stay ahead by committing to continuous learning. Attend workshops, conferences, and online courses to stay updated on the latest trends, technologies, and strategies.

Balance Creativity with Strategy

Creativity is crucial in marketing but should be aligned with strategic objectives. Always consider the business goals and target audience in your creative endeavors. Striking the right balance between creativity and strategy will yield the best results.

Adaptability is a Strength

The marketing landscape will undergo significant shifts. Be adaptable and open to change. Your ability to pivot and embrace new trends will ensure your relevance in the industry.

Build a Personal Brand

Start building your personal brand early on. Leverage social media and professional networking platforms to showcase your expertise, share insights, and connect with industry professionals. Your personal brand will open doors and enhance your career opportunities.

Mentorship Matters

Seek out mentors who can provide guidance and share their experiences. Learning from seasoned professionals can accelerate your growth and help you navigate challenges more effectively.

Balance Work and Life

As you climb the professional ladder, maintain a healthy work-life balance. Prioritize self-care and time with family and friends. A balanced life will contribute to your overall well-being and professional success.

Remember, your journey in marketing is a marathon, not a sprint. Stay passionate, stay curious, and never stop learning.

Now, buckle up and get set, go… conquer the world!

Cheers,

Binda

Chandni Shah, Founder, and COO of FCB Kinnect

I would tell myself to stop second-guessing my decisions. Trust your instincts; it's okay to make mistakes. Men also make mistakes, but I feel they back themselves more. Women particularly need to recognize this and refrain from over-analyzing their decisions. Embrace the inevitability of errors as a natural and normal part of growth. Follow your intuition and take decisive action.

Additionally, fostering a team-centric mindset is crucial. Recognize the value in demonstrating faith in your team's abilities and acknowledging the collective effort required for success. Reflecting on my own experiences, I regret not realizing sooner the significance of teamwork. In my earlier endeavors, I often attempted to tackle tasks independently. However, as I matured, I understood that each team member contributes to shaping the organization. This realization dawned on me at a young age, around 22. Belief in the team and its potential is paramount to achieving success.

Farishte Irani, Founder & Lecturer, The HomeTown Creatives

Don't be afraid to finish what you're saying, even when someone interrupts you. What you say, your insights, your ideas, your perspective - it all holds value. And you're never 'too young', 'too soft' to be heard. Don't try to be like the men in the room - it may be a 'man's world', but owning your definition of what it means to be a woman will prove to be invaluable to your career.

Lakshmi Balasubramanian, Co-Founder, of Greenroom Network

The one BIG advice I would give myself is to eat healthy, do regular yoga and sleep on time every single day. The industry can be trying, especially in the early years of a career with crazy hours and heavy workload and it is very easy to lose track of our lifestyle. While the body may withstand it at that time, the repercussions will hit at a later stage in your life. So I'd say make simple efforts to eat good food on time and keep an eye on your overall wellness.

Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO, Fundamental

Know that rejection and disappointment are as much part of the game as approval and accolades - it’s not you; it’s the nature of this business. Make your peace with that, and you’ll likely learn to love it, warts and all.

Tista Sen, Creative Brand Consultant

The irony is what I would tell my younger self may perhaps not be what people usually expect to read. In the context of advertising, there are many things I have learned, of course, but there are far too many things I wish I had unlearned.

I remember who I was then. A younger version of somebody who had stars in her eyes and a burning ambition. Who was not afraid to question and had a certain fearlessness about my approach to work and everything I created.

That’s because our younger selves have no reason to feel afraid. The sky isn’t just blue it's a myriad of hues and you can choose which colour you want it to be. That was the younger me.

No challenge seemed daunting on the other hand everything I approached was with a vision to excel and create history. I didn’t settle for good I killed myself till I got a glimmer of great. That was the younger me.

The industry then was and still is more men than women. That’s something we never questioned. We didn’t know then that policy needs to change, the big boys club is rampant and yes women do reach a concrete ceiling. Shattering a glass ceiling is easier. That was the younger me.

So, my simple advice is to continue to be unafraid and fearless. Don’t let corporate hustle come in the way of what you deserve and never hesitate to ask for it. Because no one else will.

And call it out. We women need each other. Before us, behind us and around us. And we must support each other first. So, ask for equal pay. Ask for that promotion you’ve rightly earned and raise the issue of why there are just two creative women to ten men.

Younger self and older self be true to your conviction and your integrity. The sky will beckon you with a new colour each day.