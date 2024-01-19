Marketing lessons in Minx: a show about an unapologetic feminist

A young feminist writer in 1970s America earnestly tries to educate the masses about gender roles, stereotypes, culture, and politics with her writings. The society, however, is not ready and open enough to fathom, let alone accept her progressive and seemingly revolutionary ideas. She somehow manages to get her ideas across and her stories published on a large scale–although she is made to package them cleverly–after overcoming several obstacles.

The above story might seem slightly far-fetched and a tad bit optimistic, it's the plot of the American comedy television series ‘Minx’. Starring Ophelia Lovibond as the zeal-infused writer protagonist and created by Ellen Rapoport, the series brings to life the 1970s cultural tenor and the issues deep-rooted in the society of the period in a comical yet sophisticatedly balanced manner.

Apart from the progressive storyline and the feminist theme, the show contains some crucial lessons for marketers. The protagonist Joyce Prigger, to get her writings published, tries to chase magazine publishers while hoping to start her magazine someday, to no avail. She then meets Doug Renetti, played effortlessly by Jake Johnson, a low-rent pornographer/magazine publisher who sees potential in her. Their unlikely pair navigates the world of print magazines with great camaraderie and enthusiasm finding clever ways to market their material and join public discourse.

While the series explores a specific time period–the emergence of erotic magazines and cultural change in America–its ideas and lessons are still relevant, specifically to people in the advertising and marketing industry. When Joyce unflinchingly fights for her idea of a magazine that sees things through a female lens–in a culture dominated by male-centric mass-produced material–creative solutions are worked upon by the team to package the stories better such that they are read and received by the masses. This is one of many such examples of lessons that can be learnt from the show and are useful for advertisers and marketers.

As one looks at Minx from a marketing perspective, the show seems to pose and, to a degree, answer a few questions:

How do you market your product to an audience that is hesitant and, to an extent, unaware about it? How do you tackle the notoriety associated with your product and leverage it to your advantage?

Here are some important marketing lessons that we picked up from Minx:

Disruption drives attention



While not for every brand, 'Minx' proves the power of breaking conventions. Joyce's unapologetically feminist magazine in a conservative landscape generates shock, outrage, and ultimately, buzz. It forces conversations and defies expectations, building a loyal (and somewhat scandalous) audience. Marketers shouldn’t be afraid of shaking things up and challenging conventions to stand out.

Know your audience and speak their language



Minx understands its target audience, women yearning for liberation and self-expression. The magazine's content directly addresses their concerns and desires, speaking their language with wit and honesty. This highlights the importance of understanding your audience's needs and preferences and crafting messaging that resonates with them on a personal level.

Authenticity rules, even when unpolished



Joyce's genuine voice and flawed persona (messy, chaotic, passionate) connect with audiences. Unlike the slick, often-inauthentic world of traditional media, Minx magazine feels real, relatable, and refreshingly human. Advertisers and marketers alike should remember that unbridled authenticity has more potential to draw eyeballs than a cold, calculated, schematic approach.

Collaboration drives innovation



Joyce and Doug, despite their vastly different backgrounds, create a dynamic partnership. Their contrasting perspectives spark creative ideas, lead to unexpected solutions, and showcase the power of collaboration in marketing. Thus, collaboration can often bring out solutions that one individual might not be able to come up with given their biases and restricted points of view.

Build ambassadors, not just customers



Minx magazine fosters a passionate community of readers who champion the magazine and spread the word organically. By empowering and engaging them, the publishers can turn customers into advocates, amplifying their reach and impact.

Be prepared to adapt and improvise



The show highlights the constant challenges of running a small business. Minx faces censorship, financial troubles, and internal clashes. Learning to adapt, be resourceful, and roll with the punches is crucial for any marketing individual.

Multi-platform approach



Minx expands beyond the magazine, utilizing radio, events, and even merchandise to reach its audience across various channels. Marketers should consider diversifying their reach to maximize exposure and engagement.

Humor can cut through



Minx uses humor not to trivialize, but to disarm and engage. Witty satire and irreverent jokes make its message more palatable and memorable, breaking down barriers and sparking thought. Engaging the audience in a good laugh can prove to be a crucial point of establishing connection. That being said, being mindful of one’s audience and avoiding offensive jokes always goes a long way. A&M professionals should use humor strategically to lighten the mood and make the message memorable.

Don't be afraid to fail, but know when to pivot



Joyce's journey has its fair share of mistakes and setbacks. However, she learns from them, evolves her approach, and ultimately finds success on her terms. Knowing when to adapt and change course is key to marketing success.