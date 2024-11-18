The Men’s Day campaign guide no one asked for

Men’s Day. The day we didn’t know we needed until someone decided that gender equality meant adding yet another day for marketing teams to scramble for an ‘authentic’ connection with an audience they often only recognise from survey data. For the 24 hours of November 19, brands around the world have a chance to get real, gritty, and meaningful with men–or at least pretend to. After all, what’s Men’s Day without a few hastily planned campaigns, questionable product promotions, and head-scratching slogans?

In 2013, the famed ‘Dove Real Beauty’ campaign swept the world, lauded for highlighting real women and shattering beauty stereotypes. Women everywhere were thrilled to finally see campaigns that acknowledged their insecurities, celebrated their diversity, and ditched the unrealistic, airbrushed standards that dominated mainstream media. It struck a nerve, and Dove’s stock soared alongside its brand loyalty. The campaign’s success was so powerful that brands everywhere wondered: Could we do something like that for men?

But, of course, taking an authentic approach to Men’s Day is a whole different beast. For men’s campaigns, most brands have discovered that diving beneath the surface often gets… awkward. Discussions about societal expectations? Trickier. Exploring themes of vulnerability, emotional struggles, or identity? Risky. So, rather than plowing into that messy terrain, brands often decide to go for the low-hanging fruit: beards, beers, and biceps. After all, while Dove figured out how to speak to women’s complexity with empathy, most brands trying to do the same for men can’t resist reaching for a dumbbell or an electric razor.

So here we are, witnessing a slew of Men’s Day campaigns every year that still cling to the same trusty formulas. Some make the mistake of going the extra mile and trying something new and genuinely meaningful. But hey, why do that when you can make do with the bare minimum and call it a day? After all, it is a semi-important day, and so should the effort be, right?

Promote that beard oil as if civilisation depends on it

For starters, nothing says “We care about men!” like a well-timed, testosterone-laden reminder to look “manly.” Let’s be real–does anyone actually use beard oil on a daily basis? Probably not, but what if every man did? Imagine the ripple effects. This Men’s Day put some heart into it and go beyond “Buy Our Beard Oil.” Try a slogan like, “For Every Beard That’s Ever Scratched an Itch.” Maybe throw in a statistic about the dangers of dry, unruly facial hair. There’s nothing men love more than feeling that their beards are simultaneously symbols of rugged masculinity and in need of tender care.

Launch an empowering campaign on the hardships of wearing ties

Men’s Day offers a golden opportunity to show empathy. But don’t get too deep; aim for the struggles all men can relate to… like the horrors of restrictive neckwear. Never mind conversations about mental health, work-life balance, or societal expectations. No, focus on how a good tie can represent the struggle and beauty of everyday manhood.

Oh, and make sure to wrap up with a closing line that tugs at the heartstrings: “Because every man deserves a tie that doesn’t feel like a noose.” Yes, it’s tragically on-the-nose, but nothing says sincerity like a well-worn metaphor.

Start a fake campaign for men’s mental health awareness

Now, this one is gold. Everyone’s talking about men’s mental health, so why not jump on the bandwagon? But remember, you don’t want to actually engage with complex topics. Instead, hit the high notes: “Mental Health Matters,” or better yet, a beautiful “Men Can Cry Too.” Flood your social media with deeply moving quotes about vulnerability–no need for concrete advice or practical tips.

For the maximum impact, host a one-time webinar titled, “Boys Don’t Cry–Or Do They?” or publish an inspiring blog post about “Why It’s Okay for Men to Share Their Feelings… Over a Beer.”

Create a campaign about fathers and sons (and maybe throw in a car)

If all else fails, just go for the classic: a father-and-son bonding story. There’s something about a staged, sentimental video of a dad teaching his son to shave, change a tire, or get a mortgage that seems to resonate with everyone. And nothing says “timeless” like a well-staged two-minute video of a father-son moment in which no one actually speaks–just close-ups of meaningful looks and rugged music.

Maybe you could sell these ‘bonding moments’ with a quick pitch on family values. Try something like, “For Every Man Who’s Ever Taught Another Man to Be a Man.”

Emphasise that men love gadgets (Even if they don’t need them)

Ah, the male species and their gadgets. It’s practically gospel that all men want is more tech–preferably unnecessary, complicated, and in an industrial shade of grey. This Men’s Day, lean in! Dust off your most obscure electronic products and slap on slogans to evoke emotions.

Remember, the goal is to convey that manhood is about conquering life’s little challenges with the help of Bluetooth. If you can make them feel like they’re upgrading their masculinity with every beep and blinking LED, you’re on the right track.

Release limited-edition ‘man-flavoured’ products

Nothing screams ‘Men’s Day’ like products tailored specifically to men’s very sophisticated taste buds. Limited-edition men-flavoured snacks, colognes, and even hand sanitisers are a surefire way to resonate with the audience. This is the time to release cologne that smells like pine, burnt motor oil, or, ideally, ‘Essence of Sawdust.’ Maybe partner up with a snack brand for a ‘Spicy Beef’ energy drink or a ‘Grilled Steak’ protein bar.

When promoting, make sure the descriptions are loaded with rugged poetry. Try: “Bold Flavours for Bolder Men” or “Unleash the Taste of Manhood.” And if anyone looks even slightly horrified by this idea, remind them it’s all in the spirit of authenticity. You’re not just selling snacks; you’re selling snacks that understand men.

Offer ‘manly’ self-care packages featuring beer shampoo and charcoal everything

Move over bath bombs and lavender-scented lotions; it’s time for the “manly” self-care package. This kit is packed with products that are absolutely, unequivocally masculine (because men can’t handle regular soap, obviously). Offer things like charcoal-infused beard balm, body wash with beer extracts, and cologne that smells like the inside of a car engine. Remember, if it doesn’t smell like smoke or machinery, it’s just not manly enough.

Men need appreciation too

Make sure you highlight how men are neglected and set aside amidst the wave of progressive thought armies–because what’s patriarchy, right? You should emphasise that sometimes men need special attention too, because the world is not run by them, and the rules do not favour the XY chromosome. Hence, it is essential that you defy the status quo and make an effort to highlight men’s struggles lest they go under-represented and vanish from memory.

There you have it! A foolproof guide to Men’s Day marketing campaigns that will surely get you all the high-fives, bro-nods, and maybe even a few facepalms. If all else fails, just add more moustaches, beards, and ‘bro’ language to your usual content. Because in the end, Men’s Day is all about recognising men for the complex, layered individuals they are–by boiling them down to their most clichéd, socially sanctioned traits.

Remember, at the end of the day, it’s all about getting noticed. If you can accomplish that by blending the perfect cocktail of stereotypes and genuinely bewildering product choices, then your Men’s Day campaign is already a success. And if there’s any doubt, you can always throw in a car and call it a day.